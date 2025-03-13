SWS: Most Filipinos struggle to spot fake news

MANILA, Philippines — A recent Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey found that most Filipinos see fake news as a serious problem and struggle to identify it.

The survey, commissioned by Stratbase Group and released on Wednesday, revealed that 59% of respondents consider fake news on the internet and social media—like Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube—a serious issue.

Twenty percent, on the other hand, thought the problem was “not serious,” and 21 percent said they were undecided.

This resulted in a net figure (percentage of serious minus percentage of not serious, correctly rounded) of +39.

Even more respondents (62 percent) thought that fake news in traditional media (television, radio, and newspapers) was “serious,” while 18 percent said it was “not serious.” Twenty-one percent said they were undecided. This yielded a net figure of +44.

The survey also asked Filipinos to assess their ability to identify fake news in the media.

The results showed that the majority, or 65 percent, thought it was difficult to determine if news or a piece of information they had watched, heard, or read on TV, radio, or social media was fake or wrong.

Of this number, 43 percent said they thought it was “somewhat difficult,” while another 22 percent said it was “very difficult.”

Only 23 percent said they thought it was “somewhat easy” to spot fake news in the media, while another 12 percent thought it was “very easy.”

The survey also showed that a majority, or 55 percent of Filipinos, said they frequently saw or encountered fake news in both traditional and social media.

Of this number, 27 percent said they “often” saw or read fake news, while another 28 percent answered “sometimes.”

Thirty-eight percent of Filipinos, meanwhile, said they “seldom” encountered fake news or information, while 7 percent said “never.”

Troubling reality

Stratbase Group president Dindo Manhit, who revealed the survey results during a cybersecurity conference organized with the Embassy of Canada in the Philippines, said the results highlighted a troubling reality that fake news remains a serious threat in the Philippines, both online and in traditional media, especially during elections.

“Fake news manipulates public opinion, distorts democratic choices, and enables corrupt forces to maintain power,” Manhit said.

He also warned about foreign interference and malign influence operations on social media, particularly the social media activities of Filipinos who express support and echo pro-China narratives.

“Malign activities take on many organizational forms and diverse actors are leveraging social media to shape public opinion, set political agendas and messaging and propagate ideas,” he explained.

Manhit added that “cyber troops” are now going beyond leaving wrong information in comments. They also create content to spread disinformation and push their pro-China narrative.

The survey, conducted among 1,800 respondents nationwide from Feb. 15 to Feb. 19, had a margin of error of plus-or-minus 2 percent. —INQUIRER RESEARCH

