Lapu-Lapu supporters pray for Duterte amid ICC case

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Supporters of former President Rodrigo Duterte gathered at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at the Sto. Niño de Mactan Parish to offer a solemn Mass for Duterte’s peace and good health.

After the solemn Mass, a prayer vigil was conducted by the supporters.

They also lit candles and appealed for due process and the rule of law for Tatay Digong.

The activity was led by former Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza, who is running again for the position and was endorsed by Duterte, along with the candidates of Team Deretso to show their support for the former president.

“This isn’t about political, this is about offering a solemn Mass for President Duterte kay majority man gyud sa mga Oponganon mipadayag man gyud sa ilang kahi-ubos, kasakit ug kadismaya sa nahitabo ni Presidenti Duterte (because the majority of Oponganons have expressed their frustration, pain, and disappointment over what happened to President Duterte),” Radaza said.

Radaza also urged Oponganons to continue praying for Duterte, who was brought to The Netherlands to face his case before the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Duterte was charged with crimes against humanity for his war on drugs campaign while he was president of the country.

“Padayon gyud ta nga mag ampo para sa maayong panglawas ni Presidenti Duterte labi na nga duna siya’y mga gipamati sa iyang kalawasan. Akong gi panawagan sa mga Oponganon nga e-apil sa Ilang tagsa-tagsa ka mga pag ampo si Tatay Digong,” she added.

(Let us continue to pray for the good health of President Duterte, especially since he is experiencing health issues. I am calling on Oponganons to include Tatay Digong in their individual prayers)

Radaza is hopeful that the former president will be given due process and will not be deprived of his rights while away from the country.

“I am sure that President Digong will surpass this. Kaya kaayo ni niya. Mao nga kita ang atong mahimo e-ampo lang gyud nato siya nga iya ra gyud makab-ot ang sakto nga tubag sa mga pangotana,” she said.

(I am sure that President Digong will overcome this. He can handle it. What we can do is pray for him so that he can find the right answers to the questions being asked)

Radaza admitted that she was hurt by what was happening to the former president and that she only wanted to express her support for him.

She added that the majority of Oponganons support Duterte and that they will be waiting for his return to the country.

“I am quite hurt, President Duterte. I am reminded throughout the vigil of all the sacrifices you have made and the difficult times you have endured in your fight for the Filipino people. Tay, it doesn’t make the suffering any less bearable. I stand by you, even in the toughest of times. My love for you remains unshaken, no matter what,” she added. /clorenciana

