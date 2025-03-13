(Daily Gospel March 13)

This is the Daily Gospel for today, March 13, 2025, which is the Thursday of the First Week of Lent.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Matthew 7, 7-12.

Jesus said to his disciples: “Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you.

For everyone who asks, receives; and the one who seeks, finds; and to the one who knocks, the door will be opened.

Which one of you would hand his son a stone when he asks for a loaf of bread, or a snake when he asks for a fish?

If you then, who are wicked, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your heavenly Father give good things to those who ask him.

Do to others whatever you would have them do to you. This is the law and the prophets.”

