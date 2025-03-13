Cebu City DVMF given ‘Best Animal Welfare’ award

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Veterinary Services has been chosen as the recipient of the “Best Animal Welfare Award” by the Biyaya Animal Care organization.

In a letter addressed to Cebu City’s Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF) head, Dr. Alice Utlang, the agency was announced as the grand prize winner for its outstanding contributions to the welfare of animals in the city.

Utlang shared a photo of the letter on her social media page on Wednesday, March 12, and expressed her overwhelming happiness for the recognition.

Biyaya Animal Care is an organization pursuing movements with the goal of making a positive change in the companion animal welfare of the Philippines.

The organization recognized the DVMF’s Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return (TNVR) program also known as the Catch-Neutur-Vaccinate-Return (CNVR) program.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Utlang explained that CNVR involves the process of catching stray animals on the streets, having them neutered and vaccinated, and then returned to their living areas.

Through this program, there are now lesser impounded animals at the Cebu City pound and practically zero euthanasias in the city for the first two months of 2025.

The Biyaya Animal Care also recognized DVMF’s “dedication to providing medical care for pets of underserved communities and conducting vital spay and neuter programs” exemplifying the highest standards of humane animal care.

According to Utlang, the recognition comes with equipments such as dental apparatus, gas anesthesia, surgical table, and surgical lamp for the DVMF.

In her post, she expressed her gratefulness to the head of the organization for recognizing their efforts in ensuring the wellbeing of all animals in Cebu City.

“Kahilak kug bog2x ani uy. Wako ga expect. Thank you very much Biyaya Animal Care CEO Rina Ortiz for the recognition,” stated Utlang.

