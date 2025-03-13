‘Sub-Saharan’ Mindanao: These memes might make your day

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The online frenzy over former President Rodrigo Duterte’s arrest by the International Criminal Court (ICC) intensified when political scientist and media personality Richard Heydarian compared Mindanao to Sub-Saharan Africa.

In a CNN News episode aired on Wednesday, March 12 (Filipino time), news anchor Becky Anderson covered the ongoing political turmoil in the Philippines after authorities detained Duterte in Manila under an ICC arrest warrant. His daughter claimed he was “forcibly taken” onto a plane bound for The Hague.

Richard Heydarian is a political scientist, media personality, and author of The Rise of Duterte. During the discussion, Heydarian compared Duterte’s influence to the “MAGA” movement, a term popularized by Donald Trump during his 2016 campaign and revived in his 2024 presidential run.

During the interview, Heydarian also likened Mindanao—Duterte’s political stronghold and the base of his presidential rise—to Sub-Saharan Africa.

“Their base of support, first of all, is in the south of the Philippines, the so-called ‘Solid South’ in the Mindanao region, where there is a lot of legitimate grievances against the national government. I mean, it is one of the poorest areas of the country. I come from the north of the country, where our Human Development Index is almost Southern Europe. But if you go to Mindanao, their Human Development Index is Sub-Saharan African,” Heydarian said in the interview.

His comments quickly sparked online backlash, particularly among Mindanaoans, who found the comparison baffling.

But instead of just outrage, Filipinos responded with their signature humor and sarcasm. Social media exploded with memes, from edited maps placing Mindanao in Africa to jokes about needing a visa to enter Davao.

As memes and sarcastic posts flooded social media, Heydarian responded on his Facebook account, clarifying his remarks and urging “trolls” to stop misrepresenting his words.

“FYI, I CRITICIZED “Imperial manila” & I ❤️❤️❤️ BEAUTIFUL MINDANAO!! 🙏🏻 STOP LYING lowlife TROLLS!!!,” his post reads.



The debate over Heydarian’s comments highlights differing views on Mindanao’s realities.

While reactions varied from outrage to humor, the discussion presents an opportunity to address regional issues through informed and constructive dialogue.

