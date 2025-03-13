Biwase Tour of Vietnam: PH women’s cycling team gets 5th overall spot

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine women’s cycling team delivered a commendable performance, securing a fifth-place overall finish in the recently concluded Biwase Tour of Vietnam 2.2 earlier this week in Binh Duong Province, Vietnam.

The squad, composed of four Filipina cyclists—including Cebuana Lovely Gitaruelas—also earned individual accolades after battling through the grueling five-stage race.

Kim Syrel Bonilla emerged as the highest-placed Filipino rider, finishing 13th overall with a total time of 15 hours, 26 minutes, and 54 seconds. She was also recognized as the second “Best Young Rider” of the tournament.

Jermyn Prado closely followed in 14th place with a time of 15:27:11, while Angelica Mae Altamirano secured the 19th spot in 15:29:30. Altamirano also clinched third place in the “Best Young Rider” category.

At the top of the podium, Russia’s Natalia Frolova claimed the championship with a total time of 15:19:10, followed by Australia’s Casia Boglio (15:08:20) and another Russian cyclist, Valeriya Zakharkina (15:19:10), rounding out the top three.

Meanwhile, Gitaruelas, who was a last-minute addition to the team by PhilCycling, faced challenges throughout the competition.

She placed 92nd in the opening stage with a time of 2:06:25, followed by 94th in the second stage and 90th in the third. Unfortunately, she was unable to finish the fourth stage.

Gitaruelas caught PhilCycling’s attention after her impressive fourth-place finish in the individual time trial (ITT) race at the recently concluded PhilCycling National Championships in Tagaytay.

Despite the setbacks, the Philippine team’s strong showing highlighted their resilience and potential on the international stage.

