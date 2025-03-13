‘Shabu’ worth P1.77M seized, cook nabbed in Cebu City drug bust

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 53-year-old cook, moonlighting as a drug peddler, was caught in possession of suspected shabu worth P1.77 million during an anti-illegal drugs operation in Cebu City on Tuesday evening, March 11.

The subject of the operation, identified as alias “Danilo,” will be joining his son who’s in jail for similar drug charges.

Danilo, 53, is a cook and a resident of Brgy. Pung-ol Sibugay.

According to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), Danilo is tagged as a high-value target.

He was apprehended through a drug bust in Sitio Highway, Brgy. Pung-ol Sibugay at around 7:28 p.m. on Tuesday. Meanwhile, his cohort identified as alias “Caloy” was able to elude arrest.

Operatives confiscated from the suspect 260 grams of suspected shabu estimated to be worth around P1,768,000.

In addition, they confiscated a cellular phone and other pieces of non-drug evidence from the suspect.

Leia Alcantara, PDEA-7 spokesperson, revealed that the suspect could dispose 300 grams of illegal drugs every week. She added that they conducted a case buildup for five months after receiving a tip from a confidential informant about the suspect’s activities.

Alcantara also revealed that the suspect was previously arrested for drug charges in 2015. He was detained in prison until his case was acquitted in the year 2023.

Danilo’s son is also inside the jail for similar drug charges, according to PDEA-7.

As of this writing, criminal charges for the sale and possession of illegal drugs are being readied against Danilo.

Around two days later or on early Thursday, March 13, a 24-year-old jobless man was apprehended while in possession of suspected shabu worth P476,000 during an anti-illegal drugs operation in Sitio Bato, Brgy. Ermita in Cebu City on early Thursday morning, March 13.

The suspect was identified as Marjun Bedolido alias “Deloy,” 24, who is jobless and a resident of Sitio Bato, Brgy. Ermita, Cebu City.

Police, in a report, described the suspect as a High-value individual (HVI) who’s been selling drugs in the barangay he lived in.

Bedolido was arrested during the conduct of a buy bust operation in Sitio Bato, Brgy. Ermita at around 3:05 a.m. on Thursday. The operation was carried out by personnel of the Special Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) of the Carbon Police Station.

According to police, an informant came to the station at around 12:45 a.m. on Thursday to report Bedolido’s business of selling shabu.

Upon receiving the tip, a police officer was sent to conduct validation. A drug bust was then hatched with a poseur buyer set to interact with the target.

After Bedolido’s apprehension, operatives confiscated 70 grams of suspected shabu with Standard Drug Price (SDP) of P476,000. The seized pieces of illegal drugs will be turned over to the Philippine National Office (PNP) Forensic Unit for examination.

As of this writing, the suspect has been taken into custody at the detention facility of the Carbon Police Station while waiting for the filing of charges for the possession and sale of illegal drugs against him.

