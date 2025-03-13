Primary Homes expands to Tanjay with the grand launch of LaPrima Homes

A new chapter in homeownership begins as Primary Homes proudly unveils LaPrima Homes Tanjay, its newest residential development in Negros Oriental. Held on March 7, 2025, the grand launch gathered sales partners, partner establishments, and local officials to witness this milestone event.

With its commitment to quality, sustainability, and reliability, Primary Homes continues to be Your Reliable Partner in homeownership.

The celebration featured model unit tours, allowing guests to explore the thoughtfully designed spaces that will soon become homes for many families, and a concept video that provided a visual preview of the completed LaPrima Homes community. The launch event also provided insights into how this development is set to shape the future of Tanjay City, furthering its progress as a thriving residential destination.

A Home Built to Last

LaPrima Homes is set to elevate the housing landscape in Tanjay, integrating modern green building technology with top-tier construction standards. Designed with long-term sustainability and durability in mind, the development utilizes Primary Engineered Building Systems (PEBS)—an innovative technology that ensures homes are built to withstand the test of time while being cost-efficient and environmentally friendly. This system, which uses durable pre-cast materials and innovative LightStrong wall systems, allows for faster construction without compromising quality. Backed by over 70 years of experience in the construction industry from the Primary Group of Builders, LaPrima Homes offers residents not just a place to live, but a home built to last for generations.

The community’s structural integrity was highlighted by Tanjay City Mayor Pepe Orlito, who shared a compelling testament to its strength. He recounted how, during a past typhoon, the solar lights in his farm were displaced by the strong winds, while those at LaPrima Homes remained intact. This real-life example speaks volumes about the meticulous planning and durability that went into building the development, ensuring that homeowners feel safe and secure in their investment.

Housing Options Designed for You

LaPrima Homes offers a range of residential options to cater to different homeowner needs. The 2-Storey Townhouse features a well-planned layout with a 41-square-meter floor area. The mid-unit comes with a 50-square-meter lot area, while end units offer 67 to 74 square meters of lot space, providing extra room for outdoor activities or future expansions. The 2-Storey Duplex units also feature a 41-square-meter floor area but come with a larger 72-square-meter lot area, making them ideal for families who desire more space and privacy.

Each unit is thoughtfully designed to maximize space, comfort, and functionality. With an emphasis on modern yet practical living, the interiors are crafted to provide a seamless flow between living areas, making them perfect for both relaxation and productivity. These homes offer a balance of affordability and high-quality craftsmanship, making them an excellent choice for first-time homeowners and growing families alike.

A Sustainable and Vibrant Community

Beyond providing high-quality homes, LaPrima Homes is designed to be a sustainable and vibrant community where residents can enjoy a balanced lifestyle. Nature plays a key role in the development, with plans for amenities such as a bamboo park and jogging trail. The community will also feature a basketball court and another multi-purpose court for free use, which could be used for badminton, pickleball, or other recreational activities. These spaces provide residents with areas to unwind, exercise, and connect with nature right within their neighborhood.

A Grand Celebration

The grand launch of LaPrima Homes was a festive and memorable occasion, marking the beginning of an exciting new journey for future homeowners. With its commitment to quality, sustainability, and reliability, Primary Homes continues to be Your Reliable Partner in homeownership, and LaPrima Homes stands as a testament to their dedication to building not just houses, but thriving communities where families can grow and create lasting memories.

For more information about LaPrima Homes Tanjay, visit www.primaryhomes.com or follow Primary Homes on Facebook.