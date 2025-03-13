CVIRAA: DBTC is now 3-0 in elementary football tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The reigning Palarong Pambansa elementary boys football gold medalists, the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves, are on a rampage in the ongoing Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) 2025 in Bayawan City, Negros Oriental.

The Greywolves of multi-titled head coach Glenn Ramos is on a hot winning streak, dominating all their scheduled matches since March 11 in the start of the meet’s hostilities.

They first victimized Talisay City, 12-0 and Tagbilaran City, 7-0, for an impressive back-to-back wins on March 11 alone.

In their win over Talisay City, five of its players in Joseph Roy Requiron, Jayzon Mikel Genson, Renzo Angelo Enriquez, Aldric Joaquin Cepe, and John Jacob Go, all scored braces or two goals, while Ray Augustine Abuzo and Fritz Marco Amazona each chipped in a goal in their dominant win.

Amazingly, they nearly duplicated their win against Talisay City when they clobbered Tagbilaran City with Cepe scoring another goal, while Christian Villamor and Rex John Delos Reyes each tallied a brace. Andre Matthew Amistad and Jacob Andrei Patalinghug added one goal apiece.

On Thursday, March 13, they defeated the City of Naga, 4-1, courtesy of Villamor’s brace and Delos Reyes and Cepe’s goals.

Meanwhile, Cebu Province sizzled on the track after hauling four gold medals in the first day of the track and field event on Wednesday, March 12.

Cebu Province’s gold medalists were Brenda Coyoca (100-meter elementary girls hurdles), Jamaica Nina Punay (100m hurdles secondary girls), Junerey Singgit (secondary boys javelin throw), and Steven Kier Velasco (100m hurdles elementary boys).

On the other hand, Cebu City clinched a gold and a silver medal in athletics courtesy of Shaun Murillo of the University of Cebu (UC) in the 400-meters secondary boys and Mellanie Pulgo of the University of San Carlos (USC) in the secondary girls 3,000m run.

