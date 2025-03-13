Viral Chinese ‘cat killer’ nabbed for overstaying

MANILA, Philippines – Immigration authorities arrested the Chinese national, who made headlines for allegedly kicking to death a cat at the Ayala Triangle Gardens in Makati City, for overstaying.

In a news release Thursday, Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado identified the foreigner as Jiang Shan, 32, who was arrested by BI intelligence officers in front of his residence in Barangay Palanan, Makati City on March 10.

BI records show that the foreigner arrived as a tourist in the country in May 2023, but has not extended his visa since September 2023.

Jiang was unable to present any documentation to the arresting agents.

He was immediately taken into custody, booked, and transferred to the BI’s facility in Bicutan, Taguig while he faces his deportation case.

The foreign national went viral after kicking a community cat named “Ken,” who was peacefully resting on a walkway. The cat later succumbed to injuries.

Reports said Jiang was arrogant and refused to give his information to citizens in the area after the incident.

On the other hand, Viado reminded foreigners to respect Philippine laws while in the country.

“Filipinos are known to be very hospitable to our guests. But guests should not come to our houses kicking our pets. His cruel action led to the BI conducting checks on his records, and now he’s detained to be deported,” he said. (PNA)

