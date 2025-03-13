Mandaue City Treasurer’s Office receives 1st batch of election paraphernalia

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Mandaue City Treasurer’s Office (CTO) has received its first shipment of election paraphernalia, consisting of 28 boxes of non-accountable items, including paper ballot secrecy folders, thumbprint markers, and BIR forms.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec-Mandaue) also expects to receive the plastic ballot boxes later this week.

While these ballot boxes are typically delivered to the Treasurer’s Office, this shipment will instead be sent directly to the local Comelec office.

Due to limited space, the 271 ballot boxes will be temporarily stored near the CTO office.

Comelec-Mandaue Officer Jacqueline Reuyan noted that accountable paraphernalia, such as the ballots, will be delivered to the CTO in the days leading up to election day.

Similarly, Automated Counting Machines will be delivered to Comelec-Mandaue shortly before the elections and will be deployed immediately to the precincts.

The CTO is responsible for ensuring the ballots reach all 271 precincts.

Meanwhile, teachers serving in the May elections—specifically the chairpersons and poll clerks—will undergo training next week. A refresher training session for Electoral Board members is also scheduled for April. A total of 813 teachers are expected to serve in this year’s elections.

