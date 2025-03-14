Filipino seafarer missing after North Sea collision, 8 others rescued

MANILA, Philippines – A Filipino seafarer has gone missing following a maritime collision between a chemical tanker and a container ship off the northeast coast of England.

In a statement on Thursday, the Department of Migrant Workers (DWM) confirmed the incident after receiving reports from the licensed manning agency.

“Based on the reports from the licensed manning agency, the able seaman (AB) was onboard MV Solong that collided with Oil Tanker Stena Immaculate at the North Sea on 10 March 2025 at approximately 10 a.m. (UK local time) in the Humber Estuary, Hull,” the statement read.

The DMW said the seafarer was last seen at the bow of MV Solong, the section of the ship that caught fire after a massive explosion following the collision.

Meanwhile, the other eight Filipinos, together with five Russian crew members aboard the ship were safely rescued.

The DMW assured that the rescued Filipino seafarers currently staying in a hotel in Grimsby, London, would soon be repatriated.

Reports, meanwhile, said the Russian captain of the MV Solong had been arrested.

UK authorities are currently looking at the cause of the incident in coordination with the flag states of the involved vessels.

The manning agency has personally informed the family of the missing seafarer, committing to provide them with daily updates on the investigation.

The DMW assured that it is closely coordinating with the manning agency and the family of the missing crew member to ensure that all necessary assistance and support are being provided during this difficult time. (PNA)

