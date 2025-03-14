Historic reunion: Boljoon’s long-lost pulpit panels finally return home 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — March 13, 2025, marks a significant day in Cebu’s history, expected to further enrich and boost the province’s faith tourism.

On this day, the National Museum of the Philippines (NMP) officially turned over to the Archdiocese of Cebu four of the five pulpit panels from the Archdiocesan Shrine of Patrocinio de Maria Santisima in Boljoon, which had been missing since the 1980s.

Present at the ceremonial turnover at the Archdiocesan Museum of Cebu were Department of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco, Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, Archbishop Jose Palma, NMP Chairman Andoni Aboitiz, 2nd District Representative Edsel Galeos, and Boljoon Mayor Jojie Derama, among many others.

Gratitude for the return

In his speech, Palma considered the return of the panels a “beautiful conclusion” to his time in Cebu. He is set to retire soon as he turns 75 on March 19, the mandatory retirement age for archbishops and bishops of the Catholic Church.

“Such a treasure coming home,” Palma said.

Derama, in his speech, expressed gratitude to the provincial government and the Archdiocese for their efforts to bring back the panels and protect Boljoon’s heritage and culture.

“Dako gyud kaayo namong pasalamat ug kalipay nga mabalik gyud ni ug kami magbinantayon pa para di na ni mawala usab.”

(We are truly grateful and happy that these have been returned, and we will be more vigilant so they will never go missing again)

Rev. Msgr. Arturo Navales, parish priest of the Boljoon church, also shared that all parishioners are thankful for the panels’ return.

“With the panels soon to be mounted, the presence of the panels once again would make Boljoon a breathing heritage,” Navales said.

Meanwhile, Governor Garcia acknowledged that the journey to recover the panels had been long and challenging.

“Sa kataas sa prusisyon, sa simbahan lang ang abtan,” she said.

(No matter how long the procession is, it always ends at the church)

Faith tourism

Cebu is considered a major hub for faith tourism in the Philippines, being the birthplace of Christianity in the country.

The return of the four pulpit panels is expected to boost not only Cebu’s overall faith tourism but also bring renewed attention to the town of Boljoon.

“Kaning maong sacred artifacts, lakip kini sa atong identity isip mga Sugboanon ug nagpakita sa atong pangaliya sa Ginoo (These sacred artifacts are part of our identity as Cebuanos and represent our devotion to God), and we view this with great significance especially that we recognize Boljoon church and all our heritage sites as significant to our identity as Filipinos and tools by which we can continue to sustain livelihood and economic development in our localities by way of tourism,” Secretary Garcia-Frasco said.

“We are hopeful that this will further spur economic growth alang sa Boljoon ug mapadayon nato ang atong pagpreserbar sa atong mga cultural heritage,” she added.

(We are hopeful that this will further spur economic growth for Boljoon and help us continue preserving our cultural heritage)

Meanwhile, Governor Garcia and Secretary Garcia-Frasco continue to appeal to whoever may be holding the last missing pulpit panel to return it.

The conservation of the pulpit panels was handled by Calahe Environmental Consultancy Services, which undertook a four-stage restoration process.

These stages involved cleaning, consolidation, restoring the polychromy, consolidating cracks and removing hanging provisions, and applying a protective coating (varnish on the front, beeswax on the back).

The panels will be transported to Boljoon through a motorcade from the Archdiocesan Museum on March 14.

A public viewing will be held at the Boljoon church from March 14-18, and the panels will be installed between March 19 and 20.

A Pontifical Mass will be held on March 21, presided over by Archbishop Palma, followed by the unveiling and blessing of the installed panels at the church ambo. /clorenciana

