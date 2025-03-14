Fake news bloggers, trolls: NBI zeroes in on them

MANILA, Philippines – The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) said Thursday it is plotting a plan of action on online purveyors of fake news and disinformation, including those operating outside the Philippines.

Speaking at the “Meet the Manila Press” news forum on Thursday, NBI Director Jaime Santiago said a meeting by the NBI’s cybercrime and technical intelligence unit would outline the government’s next move in going after fake news bloggers and online trolls.

“Hindi na namin palalampasin yan (We will not let this pass). We will investigate this seriously,” Santiago said.

He said they have already identified several trolls and their supposed links to prominent personalities.

Among them is the blogger who goes by the name “Maharlika,” supposedly behind some fake and malicious news.

In its latest tirade, the blogger claimed the First Lady was detained in the United States where she had attended a function for filmmakers.

“Humanda sya (‘Maharlika’ better prepare), we will go after her. Hindi siya nakakasiguro dahil akala nya ligtas sya dahil andun sya sa America. Galit na ang taong bayan, di lang ang NBI kungdi pati ang taong bayan (She should not be self-assured because she might think she’s safe because she’s in America. The people are already furious, not just the NBI),” Santiago said.

He urged bloggers not to make online commentaries as a kind of joke.

“Hindi tama (It’s not right). We have freedom of speech and expression but that is not absolute,” Santiago said. (PNA)

