MPBL: Cebu Classic debuts with comeback win over Batang Kankaloo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Classic introduced itself in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) with a huge comeback win over the Batang Kankaloo 77-76 in their season debut on Thursday night, March 13, at the Pasay Astrodome in Metro Manila.

Cebu Classic rallied from an 18-point deficit to secure the thrilling victory. Topscoring the team was Limuel Tampus, delivering a fourth-quarter explosion to finish with 16 points, four rebounds, three assists, and one block off the bench. The veteran guard shot an efficient 5-of-8 from the field in just 15 minutes of action, proving to be the spark Cebu needed down the stretch.

Rashawn McCarthy contributed 14 points, eight rebounds, four steals, two assists, and a block, while Mark Meneses recorded a double-double with 12 points, 15 rebounds, and four blocks. Brylle Ivan Meca and Ladis Lepalam also chipped in 10 points each, highlighting Cebu’s balanced offensive attack.

Batang Kankaloo, on the other hand, leaned on Paul Hendrix Casin, who tallied 14 points, four rebounds, one assist, and one steal. Jeramer Cabanag and Joseph Manlangit added 10 points apiece in a hard-fought effort.

The game was tightly contested from the get-go, but Batang Kankaloo broke away building a double-digit lead in halftime, 42-32, mainly from the efforts of Irven Palencia and Manlangit.

Batang Kankaloo appeared in full control in the third period, stretching their lead to as many as 18 points, 63-45, heading into the final frame after Joshua Flores capped the quarter with two free throws.

Just when Batang Kankaloo seemed poised for victory, Cebu Classic shifted the momentum with a furious fourth-quarter surge. The Cebuanos unleashed a massive 17-4 run, cutting the deficit to just five with 5:18 remaining.

Tampus took over in crunch time, scoring back-to-back baskets to bring Cebu within three, 71-68, at the 2:46 mark. Moments later, he calmly sank two free throws after drawing a foul on Flores, further trimming the gap to a single point.

Cabanag briefly gave Batang Kankaloo breathing room with a jumper to make it 73-70, but Tampus answered with a clutch three-pointer to knot the game at 73-all.

With 1:28 left, Tampus made a crucial defensive stop, forcing Batang Kankaloo into a costly turnover. Meca capitalized on the opportunity, scoring an easy basket to give Cebu its first lead of the game, 75-73.

Darell Manliguez then extended Cebu’s lead to four, 77-73, with just 10 seconds left from the charity stripe.

Though Cabanag nailed a desperation three-pointer in the dying seconds, time expired before Batang Kankaloo could complete a response, sealing Cebu Classic’s hard-earned victory.

Cebu Classic looks to build on its momentum when it faces the Quezon Huskers on March 17 in Bataan.

