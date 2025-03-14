Meet the woman who’s keeping Waterfront Cebu City in the spotlight, Noreen Tormis

In the ever-evolving world of hospitality, there are leaders who drive change with vision, passion, and authenticity. These trailblazers inspire innovation, cultivate strong connections, and set new standards for excellence in an industry that thrives on adaptability and customer-centricity.

Noreen Tormis, the Marketing Communications Manager of Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino, is one such leader. Her remarkable journey from media to hospitality showcases a career built on a blend of creativity, powerful leadership, and grassroot connection to the brand and large community.

From Media to Hospitality

Before stepping into the world of hospitality in 2016, Noreen spent several years in media, where she shaped narratives with her passionate storytelling that resonated with audiences. Her foray into the industry began with a local hospitality brand, which set the stage for an incredible career spanning over six hotel properties. With each step, she honed her leadership style, learned the nuances of the hospitality sector, and built an ever-expanding network of professional connections.

Today, she holds a key leadership role at the renowned Waterfront Cebu City, a brand she has long admired. “Waterfront has always been my dream property,” she shares with a sense of nostalgia. “I grew up watching it from afar. My family would usually come here for celebrations and I watched my first international concert here.”

When the opportunity arose to join Waterfront Cebu City in 2024, she did not hesitate. “Though I never applied for the job, they contacted me. I worked really hard to be part of the team,” she says. Her commitment to the brand and the values she champions has ultimately brought her to where she is now—“Waterfront is a brand that’s always been at the back of my mind. I’m familiar with its legacy, and it’s exciting to be part of it.”

A Leader Rooted in Authenticity

Noreen’s background in media has greatly influenced her leadership approach. As someone who understands the power of communication, she realizes the impact it has in her role as Marketing Communications Manager.

“Waterfront is a brand that almost every Cebuano knows. It’s not about hard-selling; it’s about maintaining and honoring the reputation that’s been built over the years. Everyone has fond memories here,” she explains.

Hence, more than just managing operations—Noreen places emphasis on staying true to the brand’s values and maintaining its authenticity. “Credibility and authenticity are values I bring to work every day,” she says. “Especially in today’s digital age, it’s easy to stray from what you believe in just to chase engagement. But at Waterfront, we focus on staying true to our vision—to be wholesome, family-oriented, and deeply connected to our roots.”

Being a Spark Plug for Fresh Ideas

Since stepping into her current role, Noreen has infused Waterfront Cebu City with new energy and ideas, while honoring the system and traditions the brand has sustained throughout the years. “There are always systems in place, especially for a chain hotel, and there’s already a brand guide that helps maintain consistency,” she explains. “But what I bring to the table is my media background, my network, and my ability to adapt to the needs of the market.”

One of the first things Noreen did upon joining was to reconnect with the community. “When I came in, there were no big marketing campaigns for a while. So, I focused on creating noise and re-engaging with our market,” she further emphasizes, “It’s important to touch base with the people, especially those who have fond memories of the brand.”

Celebrating Women in Leadership

Noreen’s journey is a testament to the power of women in leadership—one who not only adapts to the evolving demands of the hospitality industry but also celebrates the traditions and culture that make a brand iconic. Her story is not just about professional success but also about the personal values she embodies: authenticity, hard work, and a genuine passion for serving the community.

As we celebrate Women’s Month, we recognize leaders like Noreen, who inspire us to embrace our potential, remain true to our values, and make a meaningful impact. As Noreen continues to lead Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino into a bright future, her journey serves as an inspiration to women and leaders everywhere, proving that with authenticity, vision, and dedication, it’s possible to leave a lasting impact on the world around us.