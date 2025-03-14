Grafik Hotel Collection to debut in Cebu as Filinvest’s chroma hospitality seals deal with QM AZ Holdings, Inc.

Mactan, Cebu – Chroma Hospitality, a proud subsidiary of Filinvest Development Corporation, has officially signed an agreement with QM AZ Holdings, Inc. to introduce Grafik Hotel Collection in Moalboal, Cebu. This marks the second property under the Grafik Hotel Collection, following its first location in Baguio City.

We believe Grafik is truly a fitting brand for this destination. Together, we’ll build hotels that are not just places to stay, but places that stay with you. James Montenegro Country Manager of Chroma Hospitality

The agreement was officially sealed during a momentous ceremony on February 14, 2025, at Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan, marking the start of a new chapter in the vibrant and growing tourism destination of Moalboal.

Known for its pristine beaches, rich marine life, and the iconic sardine run, Moalboal has long been an underappreciated gem. As one of the most biodiverse coastal areas in the Philippines, it is home to world-class diving spots, majestic waterfalls, and a thriving local culture. Grafik Hotel Collection in Moalboal will offer guests an immersive experience, deeply rooted in the destination’s natural beauty and rich heritage, all while delivering vibrant, locally inspired cuisine.

With its extensive portfolio of homegrown Filipino hospitality brands, Chroma Hospitality has been a leading force in the local hospitality industry. Among them are Crimson Hotels Resorts, including the Michelin-listed Crimson Mactan, and Quest Hotels. Its culinary offerings have also earned praise, with standout concepts like Enye by Chele Gonzalez, AKA by Chef Naoki Eguchi, Azure Beach Club, Baker J – a charming French café, and Firehouse – a favorite pizza parlor.

As part of Chroma’s ongoing expansion, the Grafik Hotel Collection is set to become a standout in the Filipino hospitality landscape. Inspired by the unique character of each destination, the brand’s mission is simple: to transform every guest into a storyteller.

QM AZ Holdings, Inc., led by CEO Allan Quirante and COO Jum Quirante, has long been the force behind major road and infrastructure projects in Cebu Province, connecting cities and communities. Today, they are laying the foundations for their first hospitality business venture.

The signing ceremony was a unique celebration attended by Filinvest Group’s Francis Gotianun and David Gotianun, Chroma’s Country Manager James Montenegro, and Business Development Deputy Executive Officer Kirk Llamas, and the Quirante family. A highlight of the event was a mixology ritual where the bespoke cocktail Tidal Essence was crafted, symbolizing

the virtues of this partnership.

Reflecting on this milestone, Lyka Quirante, Chief Marketing Officer of QM AZ Holdings, shared, “Growing up in southern Cebu, we always felt Moalboal was an underappreciated destination. Its beauty, vibrant marine life, and lively community make it special. With tourism growing rapidly, Moalboal is the perfect place for our first hospitality venture.” Jum Quirante, COO of QM AZ Holdings, added, “Chroma’s deep understanding of both local and international tourism, combined with their expertise in crafting exceptional hotel concepts, made them the ideal partner for us in bringing our vision for Moalboal to life.”

Grafik Hotel Collection in Moalboal, Cebu will boast 126 rooms, 4 food and beverage concepts, including Chroma’s homegrown Azure Beach Club and its very own Aum Spa. The spaces and interiors draw inspiration from the coastal beauty and rich biodiversity of Moalboal, Cebu. It will also offer fitness and recreational facilities, versatile meetings and event spaces, and a dive shop with a dedicated dive pool to cater to marine enthusiasts.

James Montenegro, Country Manager of Chroma Hospitality, added, “The property of QM AZ is a perfect addition to the Grafik Hotel Collection. Moalboal holds many stories untold, with its rich marine life and exciting activities. The design itself captures the colors and spirit of the sardine run—one of Moalboal’s iconic attractions. We believe Grafik is truly a fitting brand for this destination. Together, we’ll build hotels that are not just places to stay, but places that stay with you.”

As Grafik Hotel Collection prepares to welcome its first guests, this collaboration marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for both Chroma Hospitality and QM AZ Holdings. With its growing appeal as a premier destination, Moalboal will soon be ready to share its story with the world. With Grafik Hotel Collection, guests are invited to be a part of this unfolding

journey—and write their very own Chapter One. For more information about Grafik Hotel Collection and Chroma Hospitality’s technical consultation and hotel management service, visit https://www.chromahospitality.com/ and/or email [email protected].

ABOUT CHROMA HOSPITALITY

Chroma Hospitality, Inc. is a young, forward-thinking company crafting bold, innovative hospitality brands. Owned by Filinvest Hospitality Corporation, Chroma is the management company behind Crimson Hotels and Resorts, Quest Hotels, and Grafik Hotel Collection. For more information, please visit http://chromahospitality.com/

About Filinvest Development Corp.

Filinvest Development Corp. (FDC) is a leading diversified conglomerate in the Philippines with strategic holdings in key industries such as real estate (Filinvest Land Inc., Filinvest Alabang Inc., and Filinvest REIT Corp.), banking and financial services (EastWest Bank), power generation (FDC Utilities Inc.), hotel and resort management (Filinvest Hospitality Corporation), and sugar (Pacific Sugar Holdings Corp). It is also the largest shareholder of the consortium Luzon International Premiere Airport Development Corp. (LIPAD), which operates Clark International Airport. Through its diverse businesses, FDC is a dependable partner in economic development and nation-building.

Filinvest Hospitality Corporation Celebrates Filinvest Group’s 70-Year Anniversary

For 70 years, Filinvest Group has been a trusted partner in enabling Filipino dreams. As a leading diversified conglomerate, Filinvest has made a lasting impact across industries such as real estate, banking and financial services, power generation, hospitality, and infrastructure. Filinvest Hospitality Corporation (FHC) plays a vital role as one of the subsidiaries of Filinvest Development Corporation by bringing world-class and extraordinary experiences to the Philippines through its homegrown brands, supporting the Group’s purpose of enabling Filipino dreams. As FHC continues to evolve, it is steadfast in its commitment to driving meaningful change in the tourism industry.