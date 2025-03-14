CVIRAA: Bohol Province Bags 33 Golds as Competition Heats Up in Bayawan City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Bohol Province made a strong statement in the ongoing Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) 2025, taking an early lead in the medal standings in Bayawan City.

In a surprising turn of events, the Boholanos surged ahead of perennial champions, the Cebu Niños, to top the official tally as of 2 p.m. on March 14. They raked in 33 gold medals, 21 silvers, and 19 bronzes, marking a major shift in a competition usually dominated by Cebu City from the outset.

Cebu City currently sits in second place with 25 golds, 28 silvers, and 25 bronzes, closely followed by Dumaguete City with a 22-22-13 haul. Cebu Province (18-12-29) and Tagbilaran City (15-11-16) round out the top five in the standings.

BOHOLANOS TRACKSTERS DOMINATE

Bohol’s track and field team powered their rise to the top, hauling in a whopping 17 gold medals, led by standout performances from Ma. Nila Acampado and Jhul Ian Canalita, who each claimed two golds.

Acampado reigned supreme in the 1,500-meter and 3,000-meter elementary girls’ runs, while Canalita conquered the 3,000m steeplechase and 5,000m run.

The Boholanos also shone in gymnastics, securing nine gold medals, with Rea Franzin Amora contributing two by winning the individual elementary aerobics and mixed pair events.

In swimming, Karl Franco Lagapa and Ann Emmanuelle Gallego spearheaded Bohol’s campaign with two golds each. Lagapa dominated the 50m butterfly and 50m breaststroke, while Gallego topped the 50m breaststroke and 200m individual medley in the secondary division.

CEBU CITY’S GYMNASTS DELIVER

Cebu City’s gold medals came from a mix of gymnastics, arnis, swimming, and wrestling, with rhythmic gymnastics providing the biggest haul.

Leading the charge was Georgina Shanelle Villaruel, who claimed three golds in the secondary girls’ hoop, clubs, and all-around events. Rhaenbow Eve Abarquez followed with two golds in the ribbon and ball categories.

Other gold medalists in gymnastics included Daniella Myrn Dela Pisa (ball, elementary) and Jasmine Jean Borces (rope, elementary), along with two more team golds in the elementary and secondary girls’ rhythmic events.

In arnis, Josh Francis Auditor starred for Cebu City, securing three golds in the elementary individual single weapon, Espada y Daga, and double weapon Anyo events. Cebu City’s arnis squad also topped the mixed double weapon category.

Cebu City’s swimmers also contributed to the tally, with Em-Ji Mata capturing two golds in the 50m and 200m breaststroke, while four more gold medals came from wrestling.

DUMAGUETE ARCHERS STRIKE GOLD

Dumaguete City showcased its dominance in archery, bagging nine gold medals, led by Palarong Pambansa multi-gold medalist Naina Dominique Tagle, who claimed four golds in the 70m, 60m, 30m, and 1440 round events in the secondary girls’ division.

Her teammate, Davayn Philip Mason, added two more golds in the 60m and 30m secondary boys’ events.

Dumaguete’s swimmers also delivered eight gold medals, with Bernet Antonio Gonzaga standing out after winning the 400m and 1,500m freestyle in the secondary boys’ division.

