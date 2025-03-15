VISCOM dismisses rumors of resignations after Duterte’s arrest

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Visayas Command (VISCOM) refuted rumors that there have been mass resignations among their personnel due to the arrest of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.

An official of VISCOM, in a statement, revealed that they have not received reports from their subordinate units about any unusual filing of resignation following the arrest of the former president.

“As for VISCOM’s organic personnel, we have none. Likewise, we have not received any reports from our subordinate units of unusual filing of resignation from their respective personnel,” said VISCOM Army Information Officer Lieutenant Colonel Israel Galorio.

Duterte was recently taken into custody by virtue of a warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for alleged crimes against humanity committed during his administration’s bloody war against drugs.

As of this writing, he is now in ICC custody in The Hague, Netherlands set to face a series of trials. The confirmation of charges hearing for his case has been scheduled for September 23.

Following Duterte’s arrest, rumors started circulating online that many members of the country’s law enforcement units have decided to quit their jobs in solidarity.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) was quick to clarify that these rumors were “unverified,” as there have been zero reports of actual soldiers resigning amidst the recent happenings.

In the same manner, VISCOM said that the agency remains to be a non-partizan government organization that is unequivocally committed to their constitutional mandate.

Galorio assured that the focus of all of their personnel is directed towards their duty in safeguarding the people in the Visayas region.

“VISCOM as a member of the AFP remains a professional and non-partisan organization that is committed to our constitutional mandate. We uphold the rule of law and adhere to the chain of command. Our personnel remain focused to our sworn duty of ensuring the safety and security of our people here in the Visayas region,” he said. /clorenciana

