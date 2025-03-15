Central Visayas police confiscate P244M ‘shabu’ in 71 days

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Through a strengthened and relentless campaign aimed at combatting the proliferation of illegal drugs, policemen were able to take illegal drugs worth over P244 million off the streets of Central Visayas in over two months.

The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) disclosed that they have successfully intensified their campaign against the illegal drug trade from January 1 to March 12, 2025.

A total of 1,688 anti-drug operations conducted during this time period reportedly resulted in the seizure of 35,927.64 grams of shabu. These pieces of illegal drugs were valued at P244,307,952.

Aside from this, marijuana worth P179,694 were also confiscated, further disrupting the supply and distribution of illegal drugs in various communities in the region.

PRO-7’s efforts during this time also resulted in the apprehension of 1,922 drug suspects, with 124 tagged as high-value individuals (HVI).

Two of these arrested suspects were a mother and son duo who were intercepted upon their arrival at the pier in Cebu City from Masbate on early Thursday morning, January 23.

The suspects were identified as alias “Edward,” 41, a truck driver residing in Isabel, Leyte; and his mother, alias “Edna,” 63, jobless, a resident of Barangay Ermita, Cebu City.

Authorities stopped the two after they skipped a routine narcotic K9 inspection by personnel of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) Seaport Interdiction Unit Cebu and other partner agencies.

A K-9 dog named “Bayani” then detected suspicious items inside a big brown carton box inside the suspecrs’ vehicle which turned out to be shabu.

After opening the box, operatives discovered that it contained 25 packs of alleged shabu weighing a total of 25 kilograms. The drugs were estimated to be worth over P170,000,000.

On February 23, suspected shabu worth at least P20.4 million was confiscated from the possession of a 34-year-old man who was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Panglao, Bohol. Law enforcers identified the suspect as a certain “Bords,” who is a resident of Purok 2 in Brgy. Dampas in Tagbilaran City.

These three suspects, apprehended in Cebu City and Bohol, were only some of the thousands of drug personalities who landed in jail due to the continuous police operations aimed at addressing the proliferation of illegal drugs throughout the region.

Following these results, PRO-7 regional director Police Brigadier General Redrico Atienza Maranan, commended the all out efforts of the law enforcement personnel to fulfill their duties in securing the peace of the country.

”This achievement would not have been possible without the hard work and sacrifice of our law enforcement personnel and the continued support of the public. Let this serve as a strong warning to those involved in illegal drugs—we will not stop until we put an end to this menace. We call on everyone to stand with us in this fight for a drug-free future,” said Maranan. /clorenciana

READ:

Mother and son caught with P170M shabu at Cebu City port

Driver from Tagbilaran City nabbed in Panglao with P20.4M shabu

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP