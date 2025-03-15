Water supply in Metro Cebu: Why some areas have low water pressure

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Residents in the interior and elevated areas of Metro Cebu, particularly in Cebu City and Talisay City, have reported experiencing low water pressure in recent days.

The Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) has clarified that this is due to an increase in water consumption rather than a shortage in supply.

MCWD spokesperson Minerva Gerodias assured Cebu’s overall water supply remains stable, with the district still producing 300,000 cubic meters of water daily.

However, the surge in demand, especially in high-consumption areas, has led to uneven distribution, affecting barangays located at higher elevations and those farther from main water lines.

Among the affected areas in Cebu City are Barangays Inayawan, San Roque, Mambaling, Bulacao, Duljo Fatima, and Tagunol. In Talisay City, Barangays Dumlog, San Isidro, and Pooc are also experiencing weak water pressure.

Why is water pressure dropping?

Gerodias explained that while there has been no reduction in water supply, increased consumption, particularly during peak hours, is straining the distribution system.

She noted that some households tend to use more water during hot weather, leading to an imbalance where residents in lower-lying areas receive sufficient supply while those in higher elevations struggle with low pressure.

“Wala pay impact sa atong water supply, pero naay mga areas nga naka-feel na og low pressure kay nisaka ang consumption sa tubig. Mao na ilang nabantayan nga murag naay epekto, pero dili kini tungod sa kakuwang sa tubig,” Gerodias explained.

(There is no impact on our water supply, but some areas are experiencing low pressure because water consumption has increased. That’s why it seems like there is an effect, but it is not due to a lack of water)

MCWD’s preparations, recommendations

In anticipation of possible supply issues, MCWD has already placed water trucks on standby as part of its contingency plan.

However, Gerodias emphasized that water rationing has not yet been implemented, unlike during the recent El Niño, when trucks delivered water daily to affected barangays.

She urged residents, particularly those in affected areas, to store water during off-peak hours when supply is stronger.

She also encouraged the public to conserve water, especially in communities where overconsumption in lower-lying areas could prevent supply from reaching higher elevations.

“If naa mo sa tumoy sa linya, ug ang uban sa unahan nag-usik-usik, ang tubig maapektuhan. Hinay-hinay lang sa paggamit aron mabahin sa tanan,” she advised.

(If you are at the end of the line and others ahead are wasting water, the supply will be affected. Use water moderately so everyone gets their fair share)

Desalination plants and other supply sources

Gerodias noted that MCWD continues to rely on desalination plants to help meet water demand. These facilities, located in Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, and Barangay Mambaling in Cebu City, convert seawater into potable water.

Unlike groundwater sources, desalination is not affected by seasonal changes or dry spells, making it a reliable alternative.

The Mambaling desalination plant currently produces 5,000 cubic meters of water daily but has the capacity to double its output if necessary. Meanwhile, the Mandaue desalination plant supplies 10,000 cubic meters of water per day.

Cebu City Hall’s response

In response to ongoing concerns, Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has directed the City Agriculture Department to expedite measures addressing water scarcity, particularly in mountain barangays.

Among the measures being taken are the procurement of additional water tankers and the strategic placement of large-capacity container tanks in key locations.

The city government is also conducting an inventory of existing water resources to ensure that affected areas receive an adequate supply. /clorenciana

