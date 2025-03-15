VP Sara on running for president: ‘Do we still have a country by 2028?’

MANILA, Philippines — “Do we still have a country by 2028?”

This was Vice President Sara Duterte’s response when asked on Friday (Saturday Manila time) if she would run for president in 2028.

“The way that we are going right now, hindi ko alam, palubog ng palubog ng palubog (I don’t know, we are sinking and sinking and sinking),” she also said.

She made the remark in an interview shortly after the pretrial of his father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, before the International Criminal Court (ICC). He is facing a case for crimes against humanity allegedly committed during his administration’s drug war.

Former President Duterte arrived in the Netherlands on Wednesday night (Manila time) and was turned over to the ICC Detention Center in Scheveningen, The Hague.

He was arrested at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City on Tuesday and was detained at the Villamor Air Base.

During his detention, Duterte said his arrest would pave the way for the presidency of his daughter.

The House of Representatives impeached Vice President Duterte on February 5. If found guilty in the impeachment trial in the Senate, she may be permanently barred from holding public office.

