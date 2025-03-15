Cebu braces for warm days, isolated rains as easterlies persist

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu residents can expect generally warm weather in the coming days, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies and chances of rain showers or thunderstorms, as the prevailing easterlies continue to affect the region.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the warm winds from the Pacific Ocean would dominate the country’s weather this week, bringing high humidity and occasional rain in some areas.

A surge of the northeast monsoon or amihan, however, is forecasted to affect northern Luzon on Monday, March 17, but will have little impact on the Visayas region for now, according to Pagasa weather specialist Grace Castañeda.

READ: Pagasa forecasts surge of amihan next week, cold weather seen

Weather outlook for Cebu

Saturday, March 15: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with possible rain showers or thunderstorms. Light to moderate northeast winds. Coastal waters will be slight to moderate. Temperature: 26 degrees Celsius to 31 degrees Celsius.

Sunday, March 16: Similar conditions with partly cloudy skies and isolated rain showers or thunderstorms. Light to moderate northeast winds. Coastal waters remain slight to moderate. Temperature: 26 degrees Celsius to 29 degrees Celsius.

Monday, March 17: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with possible rain showers or thunderstorms. Light to moderate northeast winds. Coastal conditions remain slight to moderate. Temperature: 26 degrees Celsius to 31 degrees Celsius.

READ: EXPLAINER: Why do we monitor the heat index?

Tuesday, March 18: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies, with a chance of isolated rain showers. Light to moderate northeast to east winds. Coastal waters remain slight to moderate. Temperature: 26 degrees Celsius to 31 degrees Celsius.

Wednesday, March 19: Similar conditions continue with partly cloudy to cloudy skies and possible rain showers or thunderstorms. Light to moderate northeast winds. Coastal waters remain slight to moderate. Temperature: 26 degrees Celsius to 31 degrees Celsius.

Pagasa advises residents to stay hydrated and take precautions against sudden rain showers, especially in the afternoons or evenings. Fisherfolk and those venturing out to sea are urged to monitor weather updates, as slight to moderate coastal conditions may persist throughout the week. /clorenciana

