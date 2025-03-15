Malilay sisters to receive Global Filipino Icon Award

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebuana jiu-jitsu world champions Eliecha Zoe and Ellise Xoe Malilay have been selected as recipients of the prestigious Global Filipino Icon Awards 2025.

Based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Malilay sisters have long represented the Philippines and their Atrixion BJJ Team, earning accolades on the international stage.

Among their most notable achievements are the gold medals that they won at the 14th Abu Dhabi World Youth Jiu-Jitsu Championships in 2022.

READ: Cebuana Jiu-Jitsu stars, Malilay sisters, unveil stacked 2025 campaigns

Adding to their growing list of achievements, Eliecha Zoe clinched gold at the 2024 JJIF World Championships in Greece, while her younger sister, Ellise Xoe, secured a bronze in the same prestigious tournament.

Their success extends beyond the mats, as they were also among the major awardees at the 38th SAC-SMB Cebu Sports Awards last year.

READ: Malilay Sisters, PHL Jiu-Jitsu team honored by Senate for international triumphs

Additionally, they received the Burlington Super Kids Award at the Siklab Youth Sports Awards, further cementing their status as two of the country’s most promising young martial artists.

Moreover, before 2024 ended, Eliecha Zoe and Ellise Xoe received a fitting recognition from the Senate of the Philippines along with the rest of the Jiu-Jitsu Federation of the Philippines (JJFP) team for their remarkable performance in the 2024 Jiu-Jitsu International Federation (JJIF) World Championship.

READ: Malilay siblings from Cebu are now BJJ world champs

The Global Filipino Icon Awards 2025 will take place on April 5 at Dusit Thani Dubai, where the Malilay sisters will be honored alongside distinguished Filipinos from various industries, including entertainment, journalism, entrepreneurship, health, and hospitality.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP