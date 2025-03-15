Don Bosco squads top Aboitiz Football Cup Champions League

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Don Bosco Liloan and Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves flexed their winning forms in the 24th Aboitiz Football Cup Champions League, emerging as the top teams in their respective divisions on Saturday, March 15, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex.

Representing the Cebu Regional Football Association (CRFA), Don Bosco Liloan ruled the Players 16 category, while the DBTC Greywolves currently tops the Players 18 division.

Don Bosco Liloan completed their Players 16 campaign with a perfect 3-0 record, securing nine points. They opened their tournament in an emphatic fashion, blanking Davao Hyenas of the Davao South Regional Football Association.

Their momentum carried over into their next match, where they dismantled Batangas Blitzkrieg Football Foundation of the Quezon-Batangas RFA with a commanding 4-0 victory.

In their final fixture, they edged Tarlac Clark International Football Academy of the Central Luzon RFA 1-0.

The final standings saw Batangas Blitzkrieg finishing second with a 1-1 record, while Davao Hyenas secured third place with one draw and one defeat (0-1-1). Tarlac rounded out the group at 0-1-2.

In the Players 18 division of the Aboitiz Football Cup, the DBTC Greywolves encountered a sluggish start, settling for a goalless 0-0 draw against Davao Rovers FC in their opening match.

However, they swiftly regained their rhythm, securing a crucial 1-0 victory over Batangas Stingrays FC to take control of the division.

The Stingrays currently sit in second place with three points, having registered a victory over Don Bosco Tarlac of Central Luzon RFA.

