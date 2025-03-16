Lapu-Lapu City police nab burglar in underwear at Toledo City port

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City police have arrested the man, who was captured on closed-circuit television (CCTV) stealing a vault from a house in a subdivision in Brgy. Marigabo, wearing only an underwear.

The suspect, who was identified as Bryan Cansancio Magnanao alias “Ryan” was collared by the police at the port in Brgy. Poblacion in Toledo City Saturday night, March 15, as he was about to board a vessel for his hometown in Calatrava town in Negros Occidental.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres, spokesperson of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO), said that they sent their personnel to Toledo City after they received a tip that Magnanao, 34, was about to leave Cebu.

“Didto na sa Toledo, didto na siya dakpi sa Toledo. Padung labang sa San Carlos,” Torres said.

(We caught him in Toledo. He was about to cross to San Carlos [City].)

Burglar in underwear

Last March 9, Magnanao, who was only wearing an underwear and facemask, allegedly entered a house owned by a Korean national in Brgy. Maribago and took the vault.

Police later on identified the suspect as Magnanao, a native of Brgy. Lalong, Calatrava town in Negros Occidental. He was temporarily residing in Brgy. Maribago.

Torres said that during his stay in Lapu-Lapu City, Magnanao worked as a boatman for tourists who wanted to go island hopping.

During his arrest, Torres said that Magnanao admitted to stealing the vualt. However, he denied that the vault contained cash amounting to at least P2 million.

He told the police that it only contained P50, 000 cash.

Torres said that while they now have Magnanao under their custody, they continue to locate the vault that the suspect claimed he left in a secluded area in Brgy. Maribago.

Arrest warrant

Torres said that they are currently preparing for the filing of a burglary charge against Magnanao.

In addition, they will also be filing a complaint for the violation of the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 against the burglar in underwear after they also recovered three sachets of suspect shabu from his possession during his arrest at around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Moreover, Torres said they learned that the suspect has a pending arrest warrant also for the violation of the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 issued last September 30, 2021 by Regional Trial Court Branch 5 Judge Alfonso Gomos. Bail was recommended at P200, 000.

Torres said that they will also be filing a separate complaint against his cousin, Mariel Cansancio Banguiran, who was with Magnanao during his arrest.

Police recovered a .9mm pistol with two magazines that were loaded with bullets from Banguiran’s possession.

