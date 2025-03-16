Duterte supporters hold rallies in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Supporters of former President Rodrigo Duterte gathered in various parts of Cebu on Saturday to express their support for their leader who is currently detained by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

In Consolacion town, mayoral candidate Blesilda “Bingol” Villo gathered at least 2, 000 of her supporters Saturday night for candle-lighting and prayer rally that was held in Sitio Libo in Brgy. Tayud.

“Atong giampo ang kalinaw sa atong nasud ug pagsinabtanay kay ang atong nasud murag nabuak tungod sa lain-laing opinyon ug huna-huna,” Consolacion mayoralty candidate Blesilda “Bingol” Villo said.

“Karon we are now in a very serious situation in our country kay umaabot ang piniliay. Dili ta padala sa gibati ug ipabilin ang pagka-Pilipino ug maghigugmaay ug magsinabtanay para sa nasud,” she added.

Prayer rally

In Lapu-Lapu City, former Mayor Paz Radaza led a synchronized prayer rally in Barangay Mactan at around 3 p.m. on Saturday.

During the activity, her group prayed for Duterte’s return to the country.

“I am urging the Oponganons to continue to pray for Tatay Digong. This is the only weapon we can do to help him with his current situation. He needs our prayers more than ever, mao nga padayon gyud ta sa pag-ampo para niya (that is why we should continue to pray for him),” Radaza said.

Moreover, her group prayed for Duterte to continue to have good health amidst the challenges that he is currently facing.

People power

At about the same time, another group led by Cebu gubernatorial candidate Pamela Baricuatro and former Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama offered Mass at the Mabolo Church in Cebu City as they called for justice and show their support for Duterte.

The group them conducted a Unity Walk to Plaza Independencia.

“For us no, niingon man pud si President Duterte nga relax lang and we also advocate for sovereignty. Of course we’ll follow the rule of law, the rule of God. We will oblige kun unsay naa sa balaod,” Baricuatro said.

“If it will come nga mahitabo nga naay people power, so be it,” he added.

