Release of ‘aid to the barangays’ starts on Monday – Raymond

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City Government will start on Monday, March 17, the release of financial assistance to barangays that already completed the requirements for its “Aid to the Barangay” program.

In a phone interview, Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia said that the city government allocated P400 million for the program with P5 million each going to the 80 barangays.

“Manghatag nako ug P5 million kada barangay, financial assistance on Monday. Kadtong nakompleto na sa requirements ug duna nay cheke, ato nang i-release,” Garcia said.

(I will already be releasing P5 million in financial assistance to the barangays on Monday. Those who already completed the requirements and already have checks, we will already release these.)

So far, Garcia said that 20 barangays have already complied with the city’s requirements, which include a project proposal on how they intend to use the P5 million assistance.

Aid to the Barangays

Garcia said that barangays who are yet to comply with the requirements will be included in the second batch of the distribution.

“Pero mao lagi na ang problema kay dili nako kahatag beyond March 28. Maong akong giawhag ang uban nga paspasan ang pag-comply sa requirements,” he said.

(But the problem is that I will no longer be able to continue with the distribution after March 28. That is why I am urging the barangays to already comply with the requirements.)

March 28 is the official stat of the local campaign period. The city government will already be prohibited from giving out assistance during the campaign period because of the implementation of the election ban.

Last February 10, Cebu City applied for an exemption from the Comelec ban so that they can continue with the release of the financial assistance and dole outs. However, Comelec is yet to approve the city’s request.

