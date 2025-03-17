Cesafi Esports League: UCLM, CIT-U log crucial wins in MLBB tilt

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As expected, the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats and the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters snagged victories in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) tournament of the Cesafi Esports League (CEL) Season 3 on Saturday, March 15, at the CIT-U Campus.

Both teams stretched their respective winning streaks with UCLM tightening their grip of Group B’s top spot with their 3-0 (win-loss) record, while CIT-U improving to a 3-1 slate tying with UC Main Webmasters in Group A.

UCLM defeated the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons, 2-0, in their back-to-back matches.

Rhamiz Mag-Aso earned the “Most Valuable Player” honors after tallying 15 assists with five kills and one death.

With the defeat, UP Cebu remained winless after three games.

On the other hand, CIT-U won over the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers, 2-0. Vladymmer John Cabarrubias finished with seven kills, 13 assists, and three deaths.

The Wildcats inflicted USPF’s third defeat in four games.

