Rodrigo Duterte co-accused possible arrest: PNP to assist interpol if…

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Sunday said it would assist anew the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) if arrest warrants are issued against others accused in the International Criminal Court (ICC) investigation into the Duterte administration’s war on drugs.

“Although alam naman natin na maliban kay dating pangulo ay may mga kasama siya dun sa mga nakasuhan, since may mga nauna na nga itong naging pag-aresto po sa ating dating pangulo, ay more or less may template na tayo,” PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo said in a radio interview.

(We know that aside from the former president, other people are also being investigated, and since someone has already been arrested, we more or less already have a template.)

READ:

Rodrigo Duterte arrest: Cops just gave security to implementers of order

Bato dela Rosa to request Senate shield against ICC arrest

Dela Rosa told: Don’t evade ICC

“Ang ibig lang sabihin na ‘yun na, kung saka-sakaling may lalabas [na arrest warrant] at hihingin muli ng Interpol ang tulong ng PNP ay nakahanda [kami] na mag-provide ng assistance at i-implement natin itong warrant na ito according sa ating umiiral na batas,” she added.

(This means if ever warrants are issued and the Interpol asks the PNP for help, we are ready to provide assistance and implement the warrant based on our existing laws.)

The PNP does not have any information yet on possible additional arrest warrants.

Former president Rodrigo Duterte, accused of committing crimes against humanity in connection with his anti-illegal drugs campaign, was arrested at the airport upon his return from Hong Kong on March 11 through an ICC-issued arrest warrant.

The warrant was received by Interpol Manila and implemented by the PNP.

The former leader arrived in The Hague, Netherlands on March 12 and was turned over to the ICC Detention Center in Scheveningen.

Fajardo reiterated that the Philippine government gave Duterte the necessary assistance, including medical services, from the time he was arrested until he was sent to The Hague.

Fajardo, meanwhile, denied information circulating on social media that several police officers have resigned in support of Duterte.

“Fake news lahat ito. Kaya nga paalala palagi natin na maging discerning po tayo, mapagmatyag tayo, huwag nating paniwalaan lahat ng mga napapanood natin at naririnig sa social media (These are all fake news, that’s why we always appeal to everybody to be discerning and vigilant, and not to believe anything they see on social media,” she said. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP