Toledo inks 3-way housing program deal with 2 gov’t agencies

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Around 3,000 families will benefit from the three-way partnership deal for a housing project and program between the Toledo City government, two other government agencies.

Toledo City Mayor Marjorie “Joie” Perales said that the program would ensure the Toledonhon would acquire a decent home for their family.

Perales said this during the recent signing of the tripartite Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between the city, Pag-IBIG and the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD).

The beneficiaries will benefit through the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino (4PH) program of the government.

This will make Toledo City the first local government unit (LGU) in Cebu that would benefit the 4P housing program of the government.

In a Facebook post, DHSUD said that the 3,000 condo type units that will be built in Toledo City will have open spaces, parking lots, and other facilities.

Currently, a developer has an ongoing contruction for a 10-story condominium building in Brgy. Canlumampao, Toledo City.

The groundbreaking for the condo project was last June 24, 2024.

Apply for housing project

With this, she encouraged Toledonhons to apply for the housing project to DHSUD during their “Halad Alagad sa Kabarangayan” activity

In his message on Friday, March 14, 2025, Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar of the DHSUD said that owning a house was very challenging to every Filipino due to its high cost.

However, with the 4PH program, the process has become simple and straightforward.

Qualified beneficiaries of the program are only be residents of Toledo who passed the evaluation process.

Alexander Aguilar, Pag-IBIG Deputy CEO, said that the Pag-IBIG fully supported the initiative through its financing program.

He said that beneficiaries must be an active member of Pag-IBIG, from a low-income sector, and did not own a lot or establishment.

The list of the qualified beneficiaries will be submitted by the LGU.

The MOA signing last March 14 was led by Toledo City Mayor Marjorie “Joie” Perales, Vice Mayor Jay Sigue, DHSUD Sec. Jose Rizalino Acuzar, Pag-IBIG Deputy CEO Alexander Aguilar, and other officials of these two government agencies.

