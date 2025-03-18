Cebu police stories: March 18, 2025

CEBU, Philippines–Here’s a roundup of police stories from around Cebu on March 18, 2025.

HVI nabbed with over P100k worth of shabu

Cebu City police confiscated illegal drugs worth over P100,000 from a man, whose name is found on the drugs watch list, during a buy-bust operation Monday night, March 17.

Personnel of the Waterfront Police Station arrested alias “Louie” at the Doña Pepang Cemetery in Brgy. Tejero at around 11:55 p.m.

Louie, 26, is from Sitio Mahayahay in Brgy. Calamba, also in Cebu City. He is considered a High-value individual (HVI) by the police.

Seized from his possession were 12 plastic sachets containing suspected shabu weighing 25.20 grams and with a market value of P171,360.

2 men selling kush nabbed in Brgy. Banilad

Two men, who were allegedly selling kush, a pure or hybrid cannabis, were arrested in a buy-bust operation in Brgy. Banilad, Cebu City Monday night.

The suspects were identified as alias “Al,” a 26-year-old resident of Brgy. Inayawan and alias “Tristan,” a 37-year-old graphic designer from Brgy. Lahug.

Operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) confiscated eight packs of dried marijuana leaves or kush from their possession.

The packs of kush, that were brought to the PDEA-7 laboratory, weighed around 165 grams and had an estimated market value of P198,000.

In addition, PDEA-7 operatives also seized a marijuana crusher, weighing scale, cellular phone, motorcycle, sports-utility vehicle, and other pieces of non-drug evidence.

Leia Alcantara, the PDEA-7 spokesperson, said that both suspects are newly-identified drug personalities who had no prior criminal record. They are able to dispose 100 grams of kush per week.

Alcantara said that they received a tip about their operation, which led them to conduct a case build up for a month.

