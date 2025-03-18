As workplace accidents increase, businesses urged to hire safety officers

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - CDN Digital Correspondent | March 18,2025 - 08:47 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – With the continuous increase of workplace-related accidents, establishments in Central Visayas are urged to have safety officers and first aiders for employees.

The Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7), in a press briefer, revealed that they observed a rise in the number of workplace-accidents, prompting them to make the call.

Electrocution and falling are the most common causes of work-related injuries in the region, said Roy Buenafe, DOLE-7 director.

Additionally, the agency had taken into consideration other aspects that could risk workers’ health and safety, especially after receiving more reports on deaths from heart attacks.

In response, DOLE-7 sought to promote and enforce more safety and health programs for employees.

“Lalong lalo na dahil medyo dumadami na rin yung construction projects natin in the whole Central Visayas,” Buenafe said.

DOLE-7’s top official also stressed the importance for safety officers to report the accidents to regulators so they could “immediately implement measures that will prevent any untoward accident” in the future.

“If a company president fails, the loss is financial. But if a safety officer fails, lives are at stake,” Buenafe explained.

All establishments and public offices are mandated to submit their Occupational Safety Health Program to DOLE, said Engr. Jose Maria Batino, executive director of the Occupational Safety and Health Center (OSHC).

However, the absence of safety and first aiders remain a concern in terms of occupational safety.

Aside from this, non-submission of Occupational Safety and Health records and failure to register for the occupational safety and health standards are among the common violations of Occupational Safety Health regulations, Batino added. / mme

