Surge in hate content observed following Duterte’s arrest

MANILA, Philippines — A group representing families of extrajudicial killing victims reported a “sharp increase” in online threats, harassment, and hate speech following the March 11 arrest of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Malacañang acknowledged the issue on Monday, stating that it is “intensifying” efforts to combat online trolling and public statements that may verge on legal violations.

READ

EJK victims’ kin cite surge in online harassment after Duterte arrest

Rodrigo Duterte supporters urged: Call also for Harry Roque’s return

The group, Rise Up for Life and for Rights, attributed the “volume” of online and public provocations to a “hate” network by supporters of the former president, who is detained by the International Criminal Court (ICC) following his transfer last week to its premises in The Hague.

“In these last few days, there has been a sharp spike in hate speech, threats and harassment, especially targeted at women who have been speaking out on the killing of their loved ones [during Duterte’s drug war],” Rise Up said.

“The volume of these incidents [is] incontrovertible evidence that Rodrigo Duterte himself and the hate and violent culture he enables [are] still a threat to victims who dare to speak up or testify,” the group added.

Even the social media accounts of ICC presiding judge Iulia Antoanella Motoc had been targeted by comments in connection with Duterte’s arrest and detention.

The comments, which may fall under online libel laws, have not been deleted on her Facebook page. But further posts on that public verified account are currently “limited.”

Series of protests

In a forum by the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines on Monday, Inquirer columnist and ICC-accredited lawyer Joel Butuyan said the trolls against the court’s officers might only backfire, “because the judges will see that the forces of the Duterte camp are so powerful that even the ICC could be subjected to bullying, harassment and attempts to manipulate.”

Also following Duterte’s arrest, his supporters have staged protest rallies in Manila and other parts of the country and even abroad, including at The Hague, the Netherlands.

On Sunday, at least 3,000 supporters in Duterte’s hometown of Davao City attended a rally at Rizal Park led by his youngest son, Mayor Sebastian Duterte, who cursed at President Marcos for having his father detained even after the former president allowed the burial of Mr. Marcos’ father and namesake at the heroes cemetery in November 2016.

Rise Up called on the public to stand with the families who lost their loved ones in Duterte’s drug war.

“Duterte is not a victim—we must correct the thinking and the behavior of those who threaten the families who seek justice for Duterte’s crimes against humanity,” the group said.

It also urged the ICC not to give Duterte “any opportunity to fan the flames” by allowing his release.

“This is necessary in order to nurture a climate for ascertaining real facts and to establish expectations for reasonable behavior. Harassment and bullying must not be tolerated,” Rise Up said.

Seditious ‘elements’

Meanwhile, Communications Undersecretary and Palace press officer Claire Castro said the government was monitoring online content and public remarks which might violate the law.

She pointed out that the “reaction” by Duterte’s supporters to his arrest “is normal, given that we have this recent development that has befallen the former president who is their idol and [for] whom they have become fanatics.”

She emphasized that “the President (Mr. Marcos) is not onion-skinned. Usually, he is not bothered by any of those [tirades].”

READ: Rodrigo Duterte appears at ICC; aide claims abduction

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP