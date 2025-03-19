Cebu police stories: March 19, 2025

CEBU, Philippines–Here’s a roundup of police stories from around Cebu on March 19, 2025.

Motorcycle, van, taxi collide, 2 hurt

A motorcycle driver and his passenger were injured after the motorcycle they were riding were involved in a three-vehicle collision along Ramos Street, Brgy. Sta. Cruz, Cebu City early this morning, March 19.

Police in an initial report said that the the motorcycle driver and his passenger were heading home after attending a wake when the crash happened.

The motorcycle driver had a wound in the head, while his passenger had cuts and bruises on his arms and legs. They were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

As of past 7 a.m., the police continue to investigate the 3-vehicle smashup. | Paul Lauro

Cebu City buy-bust: ‘Big-time’ drug dealer, 15, nabbed by police

At only 15-years-old, a boy from Cebu City was discovered to be a big-time player in the drug industry and was caught with illegal drugs worth P340,000 on Tuesday evening, March 18.

The minor, who is a Grade 8 student, was rescued during an anti-illegal drugs operation in Sitio Puntod in Brgy. Mambaling.

Personnel of the Special Drug Enforcement Unit of the Mambaling Police Station conducted the drug bust at 9:10 p.m., targeting a big-time drug personality in the area. Upon the arrest, however, officers discovered that the suspect was a minor.

They took the boy into custody and seized 50 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated value of P340,000 from his possession. | Emmariel Ares

Cebu City police identify POI in drug-related shooting

Police have identified a person of interest (POI) with possible links to the killing of a 45-year-old man in Brgy. Poblacion Pardo, Cebu City on Tuesday afternoon, March 18.

They said that the shooting incident was drug-related.

Authorities identified deceased as Rudgie Dela Peña, 45, from Brgy. Tungkop in Minglanilla town, southern Cebu.

Police said that at past 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Dela Peña was sitting in front of a shanty located along Sabellano Street in Brgy. Poblacion, Pardo when he was attacked by still unidentified assailants.

During the follow-up investigation, police were able to identify a person of interest behind the fatal shooting. They are also backtracking with the help of closed-circuit television (CCTV) recordings to gather more clues that would aid the investigation. | Emmariel Ares

Cebu City couple to face human trafficking raps for selling newborn baby

A couple from Cebu City will be facing human trafficking charges after authorities discovered that they allegedly sold their newborn baby for at least P100,000.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, deputy director for Operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that they will be filing charges of human trafficking against the couple.

She added that similar charges may also be filed against the persons who purchased the newborn baby and the middle man who assisted in making the transaction possible.

The suspects’ modus was brought into light after a concerned citizen overheard one of the suspects’ children saying that their newborn baby sister was sold to buy a new phone. The infant was the woman’s eighth child, and it was also discovered that she had previously sold her seventh child. | Emmariel Ares

