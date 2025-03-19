Dangers of IMD to children: Health experts warn parents about it

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Local pediatric experts have warned about the disease called Invasive Meningococcal Disease (IMD), especially among children.

In a media roundtable discussion initiated by a global biopharma company, doctors Jonathan Go Lim and Jo Janette de la Calzada raised awareness about the dangers of IMD. This rare but severe bacterial infection can escalate rapidly and can become life-threatening within 24 hours.

De la Calzada, a pediatric neurologist, said IMD was an infection caused by the bacteria Neisseria meningitidis.

If it would be a bacteria, it could eventually cause a lot of infections, she said, and the severe forms of IMD would be meningitis which would be an infection of the brain, or meningococcemia, an infection in the bloodstream.

According to the doctors, a person can be get the disease through close contact with an infected person.

Symptoms

Neisseria meningitidis, de la Calzada said, had different types or serogroups. The IMD is caused by six serogroups A, B, C, X, W, and Y.

“IMD can start from mild symptoms and escalate to a life-threatening condition within 24 hours. That’s the difficulty sometimes of diagnosing IMD immediately at the onset because their symptoms are similar to any other bacterial infection or viral infection,” she said.

These symptoms include fever, headache, and upper respiratory tract infection. But since it can rapidly escalate into a life-threatening condition, the patient can later become weaker, lethargic, and worse, die.

“Sa sugod, ang iyang sintomas, pariha ra sa ubang kagaw. Maghilanat, pwedeng mag convulsion. So ang clues ana nga basig meningococcemia is naa siyay rash, the red rash. Pino ang panurok sa rash (while) ang sa meningococcemia is dagko siya ug bati ang vital signs sa pasyente,” de la Calzada added.

(At the start, the symptoms, are just like any other disease. Fever, you can also go into convulsions. So the clues to see if you have meningococcemia are rashes, the red rash. Small rashes while the meningococcemia are bigger in size and the vital signs of the patient are not good.)

The burden of IMD in children

If a child survives IMD, they face serious life-long health challenges affecting the child and those around them.

Long-term effects can be physical, neurological, psychological, or behavioral. Moreover, they can have anxiety, motor deficits, renal failure, major amputations, seizures, hearing loss, and learning difficulties.

IMD had a high mortality rate, said de la Calzada. She revealed that approximately 50 percent of the patients might still die despite receiving medical care.

In Asia, the top three countries with high mortality rates from IMD were Vietnam which has a 35 percent mortality rate, Thailand with 37.5 percent, and the highest was the Philippines with 50 percent.

“Meaning, five out of ten children who get the IMD will die. It’s a very high case fatality rate,” she said and added that the highest peak of incidence is between five and six months old.

Citing the data from the Department of Health, Lim said that Cebu had recorded the highest meningococcal cases in the region.

In 2021, it ranked second in reported cases nationwide, with 14 confirmed cases, next to the National Capital Region (NCR) with 21 cases, followed by CALABARZON with 13 cases, and Central Luzon with 11 cases.

Measures for prevention

Lim said that when you suspect you have been exposed to a patient with IMD, immediate consultation with a doctor is a must.

“Seek consult with your physician on what you can do and don’t wait nga magka sintomas ta (that you can have the symptoms),” Lim said.

Just like many other infectious diseases, Lim advised washing your hands regularly, minimizing close contact, or sharing cups, utensils, or toothbrushes.

The pediatricians assured that the vaccine for IMD was available but only in private hospitals.

Although they could not specify the price range, prices do vary.

They also would want the health agency to have an “enhanced reporting” of IMD cases, to raise awareness to the public.

“Vaccination is something that we would like for the government to give especially to young children. (I understand) that there things that they want to do first, but that’s something that we hope the government would eventually do, to give out the vaccines,” Lim said.

“Awareness is important. This is probably the first step. If we are aware that there’s this disease, then you know what to do next,” de la Calzada added.

