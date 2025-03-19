ICC hiring Tagalog and Cebuano transcribers

MANILA, Philippines — The International Criminal Court (ICC) is hiring transcribers proficient in Tagalog and/or Cebuano.

The career opportunities were published on January 28, and listed under the ICC Office of the Prosecutor Language Services Unit and were on an individual contractor and short-term basis.

“A roster of freelance transcribers will be established as a result of this selection process,” the job posting read.

“Once accredited, freelance transcribers may be offered contracts for the provision of remote transcription services in keeping with the operational needs of the Unit,” it noted.

Further details about the job openings are posted on the ICC website.

While it was not stated whether the work is connected to the arrest of former President Rodrigo Duterte, it appears to have coincided with the ICC Office of the Prosecutor’s application for a warrant of arrest against Duterte for crimes against humanity on February 10.

The ex-president was arrested at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport upon his arrival from Hong Kong on March 11 and was brought to the ICC headquarters in The Hague, Netherlands on the same day.

He made his first appearance before the ICC Pre-Trial Chamber I on March 14, where he was informed of the charges against him and his rights under the ICC Rome Statute.

The Duterte administration’s drug war claimed at least 6,000 lives, according to official government data.

However, human rights watchdogs estimated the death toll from the drug war to be between 12,000 and 30,000 from 2016 to 2019.

