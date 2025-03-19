Landslide woes in Sirao: Cebu City acts on them with P45.7M projects

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After years of warnings from geologists about the looming threat of landslides in Barangay Sirao, the Cebu City Government has finally moved to address the danger, breaking ground on P45.7 million worth of slope protection and infrastructure projects on March 18.

Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, who led the groundbreaking ceremony, said parts of the road in Sirao had already caved in and could collapse under pressure and that could pose serious risks.

“Grabe ni ka peligroso. You’ve seen. Grabe na ka ni-cave in ang dalan. Kuyaw na kaayo ug mabug-atan, mo-give in na siya, and it will cause so much accident. Mao nang ato nang gitarong ug mapaspasan na ang mga project,” Garcia said on Tuesday.

(It is really dangerous. You’ve seen. The cave-ins on the road are worse. It is really very dangerous if more weight would be applied to it, it would really give way, and it will cause so much accident. That is why we are fixing that and that the project would be done quickly.)

He said that despite the danger, no action had been taken in the past years, which made it crucial to expedite the projects.

“These concerns have long been overdue, and if we don’t do this as soon as possible, this is an accident waiting to happen,” he added.

Previous warnings from experts

For years, the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) has flagged Barangay Sirao as a high-risk area due to persistent landslides and geological instability.

A 2017 MGB report urged the evacuation and relocation of families living in the active landslide zone. It cited multiple hazards such as tension cracks, sinkholes, ground depressions, and unstable cave systems.

The report also warned that continued habitation in these areas posed significant dangers, particularly during heavy rainfall when the ground becomes overly saturated, increasing the risk of mass movement.

Measures to prevent tragedy

The newly launched projects include the construction of three slope protection structures in landslide-prone sitios — Langub, Proper, and Tawagan — with a combined budget of P41,373,656.73.

These will be handled by NRMM Construction and Development Corporation.

In addition, P4,404,998.95 has been allocated for the rehabilitation of the barangay’s multipurpose building, which serves as a key facility for disaster response and community activities.

The city’s disaster funds are being tapped to fast-track these projects, ensuring immediate action to reinforce structural integrity in critical areas.

Community on edge

Meanwhile, Barangay Captain Felix Limotan welcomed the projects.

During the interview, he called these developments a long-overdue solution to Sirao’s recurring landslide problem since 2001.

“Dako gyud ni’g tabang ang slope protection projects kay kana dihang nidahili diha, wala pa ko ma-kapitan, daan nana nag sige og slide,” he said.

(It is really a big help, the slope protection projects, because that area where there is a landslide, I was still not a barangay captain, that has already been happening.)

Nicole Ochea, a resident, also expressed optimism, noting the improvements would make daily travel safer.

“Karon naa na gyud kausaban ug mupadayon, nindot na kay ang among mga anak ug apo diri baya tawon mag-agi-agi,” he said.

(Now, there are some changes and it would continue, that is good because our children and grandchildren are the ones passing those areas.)

Ochea added that while the community never sought food aid, their biggest concern had always been road safety for their children.

