Ride-hailing app Maxim responds to scam allegations

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Ride-hailing app Maxim Rides and Food Delivery has responded to allegations of a fraudulent scheme involving its platform.

Maxim also assured the public that it has taken immediate action to address security concerns and prevent further scams.

In an email to CDN Digital on March 17, Maxim’s public relations specialist Daria Sato confirmed that the company has identified and blocked accounts linked to fraudulent activities.

Additionally, a new security feature has been introduced to protect customer information.

“Our specialists have already identified and blocked the accounts of fraudsters. Also we have added the feature which hides the phone number left at the details so riders can’t see it. It displayed only when a verified driver-partner accepted the order to make,” Sato wrote.

The response comes after multiple reports surfaced on social media detailing how scammers exploit Maxim’s booking system.

Several city councilors also called the attention of the app’s owners after these allegations emerged, and urged them to investigate the matter and implement stricter security protocols.

Victims claimed that fraudsters, posing as delivery riders, accessed recipients’ contact details, then tricked them into sending advance payments via digital wallets like Maya before canceling the order and disappearing with the money.

Maxim’s safety measures for users

To help customers avoid falling victim to scams, Maxim shared several safety precautions such as keeping interactions within the app, and avoid external messaging if a driver cancels an order.

They also advised customers to only process payments through official Maxim channels and never send money to unknown accounts.

Whenever possible, opt for cash payments and verify your order before handing over payment, they added.

Maxim also urged customers to report any suspicious activities to its support team immediately.

Under scrutiny

The scam first gained widespread attention after a viral social media post by user Patriz Herrera on February 26, warning others about the alleged scheme.

The Council also called on the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the National Privacy Commission (NPC) to examine the platform’s data security measures and address potential vulnerabilities. / mme

