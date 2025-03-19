Bettor takes all P100.8 million 6/42 Lotto jackpot
MANILA, Philippines — A single bettor has clinched the P100.8 million jackpot in the 6/42 Lotto, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) announced.
The lucky numbers drawn on Tuesday (March 18) were 19-2-21-13-16-22.
The jackpot prize amounted to P100,890,109.20, subject to a 20 percent tax.
Meanwhile, no one won the Ultra Lotto 6/58, which had a jackpot prize of P165,890,270.80. The winning combination was 21-52-23-11-10-5.
No bettor also won the jackpot prize for Grand Lotto 6/55 amounting to P135,222,477.60. The lucky numbers were 6-12-41-34-44-50.
According to the PCSO, all lotto prizes exceeding P10,000 are subject to a 20 percent tax under the Tax Reform Acceleration and Inclusion Law.
