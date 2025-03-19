Celebrating 460 years of friendship: Tagbilaran welcomes the world as Saulog 2025 unfolds

In the spirit of unity and celebration, March 16 holds great significance for Tagbilaranons and Filipinos. It marks the beginning of a vibrant showcase of culture, artistry, and talent with the official launch of Tagbilaran City’s grandest festival, Saulog Tagbilaran 2025, while also commemorating the 460th anniversary of the historic Sikatuna-Legazpi Sandugo.

Living up to its moniker as the Philippines’ City of Friendship, this year’s theme highlights mutual ties from the grassroots level to the global stage.

The Tagbilaran City Friendship Park was packed with locals who, in fine Tagbilaranon fashion, filled the venue with loud cheers and genuine appreciation as performances, including a reenactment of the Blood Compact and cultural dances, transpired.

During the anniversary tribute, Tagbilaran City Mayor Jane Yap, alongside Vice Mayor Adam Jala, Bool Barangay Captain Jose Floro Ringca, and Rev. Msgr. Alberto Uy, offered colorful wreaths to the statue honoring the Sandugo.

Sandugo, meaning ‘one blood,’ is a traditional way of sealing alliances. The historic compact between Bohol Chieftain Datu Sikatuna and Spanish explorer Miguel López de Legazpi is recognized as the first recorded friendship treaty between the Philippines and Spain.

One with the World

The same narrative of unity resonates in this year’s theme for Saulog Tagbilaran—’One with the World’—positioning the event not only as a tourism driver but also as a showcase of local pride and a means to strengthen global connections.

Celebrated every May 1st, the city’s fiesta stands as a steadfast tribute to its revered patron saint, Saint Joseph the Worker, while also promoting Bohol’s shared cultural heritage.

“Saulog Tagbilaran is more than just a festival, it is a collective expression of our thanksgiving to our patron saint, Senyor San Jose, and a magnificent showcase of our rich cultural heritage…As visitors from around the world join us, they, too, become part of our story in embracing the warmth and hospitality of the Tagbilaranons and Boholanos,” cites the City of Tagbilaran Mayor Jane Yap.

Mayor Yap also emphasized that the festival serves as Tagbilaran City’s reaffirmation of its commitment to fostering tourism and driving economic growth.

Something to look forward to

As dazzling confetti fills the air, it signals the start of the Saulog Tagbilaran festivities, spanning March, April, and May 2025.

Here are the major events lined up for Saulog Tagbilaran 2025:

March 16 – 460th Blood Compact Commemorative Program and Saulog Tagbilaran 2025 Launching

March 22 – Saulog Tagbilaran Inter-school Quiz Bee Competition

March 23 – Saulog Sports Opening Ceremony

April 11 to May 3 – Tagbo sa Tagbi Saulog Bazaar

April 21 – Kumbira sa Tagbilaran

April 23 – Mutya sa Tagbilaran Grand Coronation Night

April 25 – Saulog Festival King and Queen

April 27 – Saulog Street Dancing and Ritual Showdown Competition

April 28 – Himog Huni Songwriting Competition

April 29 – Saulog Fluvial Parade

May 1 – DuEkSam Night

May 4 – Maoy sa Mayo Saulog Concert

Unlike in previous years, the Saulog Tagbilaran Street Dancing and Ritual Showdown Competition has been moved to an earlier date to accommodate Balikbayans and visitors from neighboring regions, as the city’s fiesta (May 1) does not fall on a weekend.

Despite this minor schedule adjustment, several activities have been confirmed to be free of charge, including the much-anticipated Maoy sa Mayo, where singing sensations are set to take center stage.

Mark your calendars and plan your trip to Tagbilaran City for the Saulog Tagbilaran 2025 festivities! For more event updates, like and follow the official Facebook page of Saulog Tagbilaran.