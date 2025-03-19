Japan’s new visa centers in PH to start operations on April 7

MANILA, Philippines – The Japanese Embassy in Manila announced on Wednesday the opening of its new VFS Global-powered visa centers, which would begin operations on April 7.

In an advisory, the embassy said visa applicants can already book appointments via the VFS Global website https://visa.vfsglobal.com/phl/en/jpn/attend-centre starting March 19.

The Japan Visa Application Centre (JVAC) will have a total of five locations in Cebu City, Davao City, Makati City, Parañaque City and Quezon City.

With its formal opening on April 7, applications will no longer be accepted at the accredited agencies on April 6.

If an applicant applied through an accredited agency before April 6, the release of the passport will also be at the agency where he applied.

The embassy said the opening of JVAC, which would both accept and issue visa applications, is meant to provide “better service and convenience” to applicants.

The five branches of the JVAC are located in the following:

–Cebu- Faustina Center, Level 6, F. Cabahug Street, Kasambagan, Cebu City

–Davao- Unit: FEG 9 -10 2nd Floor, Alfresco Area, Felcris Centrale, Quimpo Blvd., Davao City

–Makati- Ground Floor, Makati Circuit Corporate Center Tower Two, AP Reyes St. Barangay Carmona, Theater Drive Circuit

–Parañaque- Level 3, Parqal Mall, Building 5, Diokno Avenue corner Macapagal Boulevard, Barangay Tambo

–Quezon City- Level 3, Gateway Tower Mall, Araneta City

The center would be open from Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the same schedule applies to the release of visa.

Application hours, on the other hand, is from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., also on weekdays.

The embassy said visa application at the center would incur a center usage fee of PHP520 and a visa fee, which may vary depending on nationality and applications.

Both fees are to be paid at the time of application. (PNA)

