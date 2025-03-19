Feast of St. Joseph the Patriarch: History and significance

The feast of St. Joseph the Patriarch, also commonly known as the Solemnity of St. Joseph, is celebrated on March 19 by the Catholic Church.

It honors St. Joseph, the earthly father of Jesus Christ, and the husband of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

This feast is one of the oldest and most revered in Christian tradition.

St. Joseph actually has two feast days: March 19th, honoring him as the husband of Mary, and May 1st, celebrating him as St. Joseph the Worker. In Cebu, the feast of St. Joseph is also celebrated on May 8 in Mandaue City.

READ:

A brief background of the National Shrine of St. Joseph in Mandaue

Daily Gospel, March 19

Spiritual significance

St. Joseph is considered a model of obedience, humility, and faith. He played a crucial role in the Holy Family, providing for Jesus and Mary while remaining devoted to God’s plan.

Because of his hard work as a carpenter, he is also honored as the patron saint of workers, fathers, and families

Source: St. Joseph the Worker | EWTN

St. Joseph virtues

The Catholic Church sees St. Joseph as a powerful intercessor. Saints like Padre Pio encouraged the faithful to pray to him for assistance in difficult times.

Pope Francis also has a deep devotion to St. Joseph and often refers to him as a “man of silence and strength.”

St. Joseph’s virtues of obedience, faith, and protection make him a role model for Catholics worldwide.

The March 19 feast reminds the faithful of his humility, dedication to God’s will, and his unwavering support for Mary and Jesus.

Source: St. Joseph the Worker | EWTN, St. Joseph – Encyclopedia Volume – Catholic Encyclopedia – Catholic Online

Origins and development

Devotion to St. Joseph grew slowly in the early centuries of Christianity. While he is mentioned in the Gospels as a “just man” (Matthew 1:19), his veneration was not widespread initially because early Christian traditions focused on martyrs.

However, by the 4th century, the Coptic Church was already celebrating a feast in his honor. In the West, his name began appearing in local church calendars in the 9th and 10th centuries.

By the 15th century, devotion to St. Joseph gained significant momentum, thanks to saints like St. Bernard of Clairvaux, St. Teresa of Avila, and St. Vincent Ferrer. Pope Sixtus IV (1479) added his feast to the Roman calendar, and in 1870, Pope Pius IX declared St. Joseph the Patron of the Universal Church.

Source: St. Joseph – Encyclopedia Volume – Catholic Encyclopedia – Catholic Online