Empowering Future Innovators: SWU PHINMA IT Career Summit 2025 Explores AI-Driven Solutions

Cebu City, Philippines – Southwestern University PHINMA (SWU) successfully hosted the highly anticipated IT Career Summit 2025 at the City Wing Atrium, SM Seaside City Cebu, attracting a vibrant audience of over 470 students from various schools across Cebu, alongside aspiring tech professionals, industry experts, and innovators.

With the theme “From Data to Decisions: How AI Analyzes Data to Drive Smart Choices”, the summit highlighted the transformative role of artificial intelligence (AI) in various industries. The event aimed to inspire, educate, and connect students with leading experts in IT, data science, and software development.

“This summit is more than just a learning opportunity—it’s a stepping stone for aspiring IT professionals to embrace innovation and drive meaningful change through technology.” – Cheryl Jane P. Chan, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of SWU PHINMA

Keynote speakers included Joshua de Guzman, a Google Developer Expert, and Jerel Velarde, the Lead for AI Pilipinas and a Product Practitioner. Both shared insights on AI-driven development and its impact on real-world decision-making. “AI isn’t just a buzzword—it’s a powerful tool that empowers developers to create smarter solutions that address real-world challenges,” said Joshua de Guzman.

Mario Domingo from UBX Corporation further emphasized the role of AI in transforming business operations and improving decision-making processes.

“The demand for IT professionals is projected to grow significantly, with 78 million new job opportunities expected by 2030. This underscores the importance of upskilling and preparing for the evolving IT landscape,” said Desiree Idio Cendana, Dean of the College of Information Technology.

The summit’s Prototyping Workshop & Competition encouraged participants to push boundaries, designing and prototyping innovative tech solutions that showcased their creativity and logical thinking. Outstanding teams earned Scholarship Vouchers and cash prizes, giving them a valuable head start on their academic journey at SWU PHINMA.

Adding to the immersive experience was an exhibit by the College of Information Technology and CBX Corporation, which showcased real-world IT projects developed by students. These projects served as a testament to their learning and the successful outcomes of SWU PHINMA’s innovative flipped IT curriculum, highlighting practical applications of technology in solving real-world challenges.

The IT Career Summit 2025 underscored SWU PHINMA’s dedication to nurturing future tech leaders by providing opportunities for hands-on learning, industry collaboration, and career advancement.

Enrollment for the Information Technology program for SY 2025-2026 is ongoing! Visit our Enrollment Hub at the SWU Villa, Main Campus, open every Monday to Saturday, from 8 AM to 5 PM.

To learn more about SWU PHINMA’s academic offerings and upcoming events, visit the official Facebook page, Southwestern University PHINMA, or reach out via [email protected].