Harry Roque no longer part of Duterte’s defense team

MANILA, Philippines — Harry Roque, the former presidential spokesperson, is not involved in ex- President Rodrigo Duterte’s legal defense before the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Vice President Sara Duterte clarified this in an interview with reporters in The Hague, Netherlands, on Tuesday.

“So far, hindi siya kasama sa legal team (he’s not part of the legal team),” Duterte said.

“This is because the basis of his stay here in the Netherlands has not yet been established and we don’t want complications… We want him to focus on his asylum and we want our lawyers to focus on the case,” the vice president said.

Roque is among the roster of lawyers registered with the ICC.

However, he faces a human trafficking case before the Department of Justice (DOJ) and has a warrant out for his arrest issued by the House of Representatives.

The former presidential spokesperson said he applied for political asylum in the Netherlands.

Former President Duterte faces a case before the ICC for crimes against humanity in connection with his administration’s bloody war on drugs.

While official government data puts the death toll of Duterte’s anti-narcotics campaign at around 6,000, human rights watchdogs said between 12,000 and 30,000 were killed.

