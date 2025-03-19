cdn mobile

Swiss politician fined for buying pink water pistols online

By: Associated Press March 19,2025 - 01:51 PM

A Swiss politician was fined for buying pink water pistols online because authorities say the toys violated the country’s weapons law, a local newspaper reported.

Newspaper Aargauer Zeitung on Friday reported that Marc Jaisli — a member of the local council in Buchs, a town west of Zurich — ordered the water pistols in August through ultra low-cost online retailer Temu for his godchildren as a gift.

Prosecutors ordered him to pay a fine totaling 6,500 francs ($7,390) for a violation of weapons law, arguing that it applied even though the pistols were imitations “because they could be confused for real firearms due to their appearance” — despite the pink color.

Aargauer Zeitung reported that Jaisli said he had not been aware of the violation, but accepted the penalty and paid the fine.

