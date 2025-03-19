Swiss politician fined for buying pink water pistols online

A Swiss politician was fined for buying pink water pistols online because authorities say the toys violated the country’s weapons law, a local newspaper reported.

Newspaper Aargauer Zeitung on Friday reported that Marc Jaisli — a member of the local council in Buchs, a town west of Zurich — ordered the water pistols in August through ultra low-cost online retailer Temu for his godchildren as a gift.

READ

Lapu-Lapu watchman, caught on camera drawing gun, surrenders, says it’s just a toy gun

Police confiscate butane canister, toy gun from Calamba Cemetery visitors

Prosecutors ordered him to pay a fine totaling 6,500 francs ($7,390) for a violation of weapons law, arguing that it applied even though the pistols were imitations “because they could be confused for real firearms due to their appearance” — despite the pink color.

Aargauer Zeitung reported that Jaisli said he had not been aware of the violation, but accepted the penalty and paid the fine.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP