Due to hatred, contempt, Meta suspends SMNI page

MANILA, Philippines — Sonshine Media Network International’s (SMNI) Facebook pages have been suspended for “expressing hatred or contempt for a group of people.”

In a statement on its website, SMNI confirmed that Meta also took down its affiliate pages, including DZAR 1026 and SMNI Integrated News.

“[This] for allegedly expressing hatred or contempt for a group of people and using harmful racial stereotypes — citing a violation of their so-called community standards,” said SMNI.

“Let us be clear: we do not post anything harmful to the community,’” it added.

The incident transpired following the arrest of former President Rodrigo Duterte who is a known ally of televangelist and alleged rapist Apollo Quiboloy.

Quiboloy owns SMNI.

Reacting to the incident, former top cop and known Duterte ally, Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, lamented this development.

“Pilipinas, where do we go from here?” he asked in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

“Kindly follow their other Meta account Pulso ng Bayan and Newsblast,” he noted, nevertheless.

A quick search on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram will show that no SMNI pages are publicly accessible at present.

Its website, however, remains open for public access.

Meta is an American conglomerate that owns and operates Facebook, Instagram, Threads and WhatsApp, among others.

