All systems go for the 26th Ornopia Cup Motocross Race on April 13

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Everything is set for the highly anticipated 26th Ornopia Cup motocross race, happening on April 13 at the MS Motosuit Motorsports Park in Barangay Calambua, San Remigio, north of Cebu.

MS Motosuit big boss Lou Ornopia, the man behind this longest-running motocross event since 1997, shared that one of this year’s highlights will be a tribute to the Ornopia family and their steadfast supporters, who have been instrumental in the race’s enduring success.

“Dili man seguro malalis nga mao ni ang labing dugay nga lumba dinhi sa Sugbo, maski na gani sa tibuok Pilipinas,” said Ornopia, the “Godfather of Cebu Motocross,” who was once honored as Sportsman of the Year by the Sportswriters Association of Cebu (SAC). (It is undoubtedly the longest-running race here in Cebu, and perhaps even in the entire Philippines.)

“Way laing nakahimo niini—kita ra gyud. Mao nang angayan lamang natong pasalamatan ug pasidunggan ang mga nagpaluyo ning atong lumba matag tuig, ilabi na ang Ornopia family. Kon wala ni sila, dili nato maabot kining gidugayon sa paghatag og kalingawan sa mga Sugbuanon,” he added. (No one else has accomplished this—only us. That’s why it is only fitting that we express our gratitude and give recognition to those who have supported this race every year, especially the Ornopia family. Without them, we wouldn’t have reached this milestone in providing entertainment to the Cebuanos.)

Reflecting on the event’s legacy, he expressed pride in how the Ornopia Cup has served as a breeding ground for some of the country’s motocross legends, including Pepo and Popeye Rubi, Irwin Uypitching, Jon-jon Adlawan, Bornok Mangosong, Donkey Sanchez, Jubenile Abellar, John Flores, and BJ Pepito, among others.

With such a rich history of producing champions, Ornopia hopes to discover new talents in this year’s edition, which is part of Calambua’s annual fiesta celebration in honor of San Vicente Ferrer.

Top riders from across the Visayas and Mindanao regions are expected to showcase their gravity-defying skills in a thrilling one-day event featuring categories from beginners to expert and pro levels.

Aside from huge cash prizes, Ornopia revealed that the event will also feature plenty of giveaways and raffle prizes—not just for the participants but also for the loyal fans.

“Among seguradoon nga kulbahinam ug makalingaw ang atong kompetisyon. Gusto nako nga malipay ang tanan, magmabulokon, ug dili mahikalimtan kining atong kalihukan,” Ornopia concluded.(We will make sure that our competition is thrilling and entertaining. I want everyone to have fun, create meaningful experiences, and make this event truly unforgettable.)

