Visayan Electric: Residential rates down by P0.49/kWh for March-April 2025 billing

Visayan Electric’s residential customers will enjoy a decrease of P0.49/kWh for the March to April billing cycle. This brings the total rate down to P10.64/kWh from last month’s P11.13/kWh. For a household consuming 200 kWh, this translates to a savings of at least P98 on their electric bill.

This rate reduction, the fourth consecutive decrease in residential rates since December 2024, is driven by lower electricity prices in the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM), resulting in reduced generation rates. Additionally, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) has slightly lowered transmission charges, further contributing to the decrease.

“High temperatures often lead to increased electricity consumption as people rely more on cooling

appliances. This can result in higher electricity bills if not managed efficiently.” -Raul Lucero, Visayan Electric President and COO

Despite the decrease, Visayan Electric continues to encourage customers to be conscious of their energy consumption, especially now that temperatures have risen.

Recently, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported that some areas in the country have reached dangerously high heat index levels. While Cebu has not been included in the list, Visayan Electric cautions consumers to stay out of direct sunlight and find efficient ways to cool themselves such as opening windows for natural ventilation and wearing thin and light-colored clothing.

For more information, visit Visayan Electric Company‘s Facebook page or check out their website at https://www.visayanelectric.com/.