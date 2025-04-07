FACES OF CEBU: JID Durano, runner/vlogger

Have you heard of the phrase “Dagan Shoo” maybe from a friend or a member of your family, recording themselves while running, as if inviting or perhaps reminding someone to run?

If so, it is possible that they are followers of Joseph Ian Diel, also known by his stage name, JID Durano, the man behind that famous line in the running community.

So who is JID Durano, and what is the story behind “Dagan Shoo?”

JID, a music artist who had collaborations with famous artists like Karencitta, Samantha Louise, John Roa, Ron Henley, Midnasty, and even James Reid, had once lived a life in total darkness with only music screaming at his ears, as he longed for that sense of belongingness.

He had nothing but music paired with his addiction to an illegal substance called marijuana. Both became his companions in his trying times.

“Feel outcast ko, ang nakapalipay jud nako kato jud drugas,” JID told CDN Digital in a sit-down interview.

(I felt like an outcast, and the only thing that really made me happy was drugs.)

Aside from being an outcast, JID also said that he was more of an introverted person; that is why music became his life, through which he could share his life story.

“Tungod sa akong ka-BI (bad influence), akong kaugalingon ako sad giduot og maayo. Drugas kada adlaw, party diri, music nasad. Akong lifestyle balik-balik na,” he said.

(Because of my bad influence, I also pushed myself down. Drugs every day, partying here and there, then music again. My lifestyle just kept repeating.)

He considered music and illegal substances as his cross-addiction.

JID is one of many who came from a broken family, having lived most of his life under the care of his grandparents, while his father, whom he feared most, remained continually present.

Whenever he made a mistake, he made sure his father would not find out, because he feared he would be severely punished.

“Akong broken childhood, confusing kaayo siya nga part nako, so nangita ko’g something matawag nako’g family, kanang malingaw ko ba,” JID said.

(My broken childhood—that part of me was really confusing, so I looked for something I could call a family, something that would make me happy.)

Conversion

JID had been influenced by illegal drugs for around 10 to 12 years until his grandfather had a stroke. Although it was not the first time his grandfather had experienced that medical condition, this time, JID felt so much anxiety, which led him to the realization that he had to change for the better.

JID did not finish college, and his business failed due to mismanagement. He realized that he would have nothing once his grandfather would be gone forever.

It was then that he asked for Divine intervention.

Not knowing what to do or how to start, JID started surfing the internet, looking for some self-help interventions, where he encountered a quote from Jordan Peterson, saying, “If you want to change now, start where you can.”

After internalizing the quote, JID saw an opportunity with his piled-up laundry and his messy bedroom, so he applied what he just read and started cleaning his space.

“Didto ko naghinay-hinay, naghinay-hinay og panglimpyo, slowly akong bisyo ako na giwagtang, di nako moinum, di nako mo smoke, wala na tanan. Ga healthy living nako, kaon og healthy,” JID said.

However, his journey towards change was never that easy.

He met a lot of challenges, including peer pressure, recalling that on one occasion during his birthday, he succumbed to using once again the illegal substance that he tried to eradicate from his life.

With the help of writing down his thoughts and experiences in his journal, JID tried to remind himself that what he did was wrong.

However, the temptation was strong, and 20 days after that event, he just found himself again in darkness.

He could no longer distinguish imagination and reality. JID was diagnosed with schizophreniform disorder, which is a short-term disorder lasting only for six months, with symptoms like schizophrenia.

This was the time that JID underwent proper rehabilitation, where he continued to experience hallucinations and psychosis during the quarantine period in 2019.

Gradually, in the rehabilitation center, he learned to live a new life, which was guided by a mentor. He began opening his struggles with others and followed rules and schedules. In his search for that sense of belongingness, he found himself again.

“Ang pagpangita nako og sense of belonging, maoy nakawagtang nako pero ang pagkawagtang nako, akong nakit-an akong kaugalingon,” JID said.

(My search for a sense of belonging is what made me lose myself—but in that loss, I found myself.)

JID fought his battles for two years inside the rehabilitation center.

JID’s mission

After battling against his own demons inside the rehabilitation center, JID found a new purpose in life, believing that there is hope; therefore, it will never be too late to change.

He has now been cleared from any influence of drugs for four years and six months already.

“Karon usa ko ka-tawo nga ni advocate og change, ambassador of change ko because ang drugas di jud maayo,” he said.

(Now, I’m someone who advocates for change—I’m an ambassador of change because drugs is really not good.)

For JID, his mission is clear: he will never stop advocating for change until the day he no longer sees illegal drug dependents in Cebu. With unwavering determination, he vows to use his influence on social media to make a difference—one step, one run, one life at a time.

With over 180,000 followers on Facebook, JID has turned his platform into a daily source of motivation. Every day, without fail, he reminds his audience to lace up their shoes, hit the pavement, and take control of their health.

“Dagan Shoo” began in 2023 as a simple vlog of JID documenting his runs. But it quickly became more than that—it became a movement. The phrase caught on, inspiring people to encourage one another to run, to get moving, and to strive for a better version of themselves.

JID explained that “shoo” started as a term of endearment within his family, much like saying “bro” or “dude.” But today, it has grown beyond him. “Shoo” is no longer just JID—it is a community, a shared spirit of perseverance and transformation.

This time, he is dedicating “Shoo” to all bystanders, inviting them to embrace change and embark on a journey of self-transformation.

“Ang goal nato kanang tanan bugoy sa dalan ato na pangkuhaon sa streets. Ari nata diri sa pagpaningkamot og maayo sa kinabuhi,” he said.

(My goal is to take all those troublemakers off the streets. Let’s bring them here—to strive for a better life.)

JID emphasized the power of youth, urging today’s young generation to invest their energy and time in shaping a brighter, more meaningful future for themselves.

“There is nothing more fun than chasing your dreams, chasing your goals, being physically fit because when you are older, you won’t have that much energy. Get rich while you are young,” JID said.